A framed picture in Allina Health Faribault Medical Center reads, “There is nothing permanent except change.” The idea of change being a constant was one of the driving forces behind the hospital’s design process for its new cancer clinic.
A large team of patients and nurses worked directly with designers to ensure an optimized workflow for the caretakers and provide a safe and private experience for patients.
The model was made of large pieces of cardboard, which were cut and taped together to represent how the clinic was going to be laid out. During the five-day experiment, the patients and staff were able to give feedback about what worked and what needed to be addressed.
This operation was highly intensive, but, according to Allina Health Director of Operations Rick Miller, was also a highly rewarding one. He expressed that hearing from the patients and running simulations in the space gave important insight that hadn’t been considered before.
“When the patients say, you know, ‘When I come into a standard waiting room, or where everybody else is, like, I just had a difficult conversation,’” he said. “’I have to walk out, and my family is with me, and maybe I’ve been crying and I’m upset...’ That really struck a nerve with me.”
Miller went on to explain how hearing this level of feedback from the patient’s perspective was key in implementing changes, so patients could avoid having those conversations heard. Oncology Nurse Practitioner Amy Selly also expressed how important that input was for her, as a caretaker.
“We see these patients we know well,” she said. “But I have not had any of them personally say to me that standing in that lobby and checking in, ‘Well, it’s obvious to everyone else in the surgery center that I’m getting treated for cancer. It’s very difficult.’ That was probably the most powerful statement that I’m taking away from the week.”
While the process was very centered around the patient experience, it was also important that the space worked for the staff, as well. The clinic nurse and the team’s favorite baker, Sarah Esch, explained that the process allowed her to have far more input than she’s experiences in the past.
“Typically, it’s, you know, here’s an architectural design — now pick one of three that you think is going to work,” she said. “But we actually got to work it, which is incredible … We were actively encouraged to give our own input.”
FMC’s Facilities Manager Josh Klecker explains how the impermanence of the cardboard mock-ups was a great way to address issues before they come up.
“If you’re looking at an exam room here and you didn’t like it,” he explained, “toss it to the side and start over. I think in under an hour, we made more than 10 desks.”
By the end of the patient-centered process, the team had created three different layouts for the clinic. What they learned was that the clinic needed an equal balance of clinical space and comforting space.
The team also learned how important privacy was to their patients. To address this even further, they came up with the idea of having a private entrance for their patients and gave up some of their own parking spaces to make it work.
Finally, the team learned to work together and got to know each other. Allina Health Performance Improvement Manager Dale Hershfield said that the team was a representation of Faribault as a whole.
“I really felt the whole community of Faribault sort of represented by that team developing the space,” he said. “That was really very special.”