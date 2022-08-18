A Faribault manufacturing business is planning an expansion and is seeking financial help from the city and county.
Faribault City Council and Rice County Board members gave preliminary approval Tuesday for tax abatement for Tru Vue. Today, the Faribault Economic Development Authority will consider a forgivable loan request.
Tru Vue makes glazed glass and acrylic products that provide anti-reflection or UV protection. “Tru Vue is known as a leader and innovator in the protection and conservation of all things framed and displayed,” its website says. It has operations in Faribault, near the airport, and in Illinois. It is a subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Apogee Enterprises.
In a letter to the city, Tru Vue President Jane Boyce said her company is considering a 70,000 square-foot building expansion and new equipment “to support business growth and incorporate automation into the manufacturing process.”
Total cost for the construction and equipment is estimated at $32 million. The company hopes to begin construction by the end of the year and complete the project in 2024, Boyce wrote.
The labor shortage is a driver of the project to automate some processes. The Faribault plant employs about 160 people. Human Resources Director Mandi Morrissey said the automation won’t create a net loss in full-time employment. She said the company is averaging 20 open positions on any given day and also has to rely on temporary worker agencies to fill needs.
City Council and county Board of Commissioners members met in a joint session Tuesday to hear a tax abatement proposal. Tax abatement relieves a business from having to pay an agreed upon percentage of new property taxes generated by new development.
The Tru Vue abatement would be applied to city and county taxes and not to school district taxes.
The expansion would generate about $44,000 in additional city taxes and $33,000 in county taxes annually, according to Faribault Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen.
The proposal calls for all of that to be waived for the first five years. The abatement would drop by 5% to 10% over the following five years. The abatement would end after the 10th year.
The total savings for the company is estimated at $685,000, Kuennen said. The company would still pay over $1.2 million in taxes at its current tax rate.
The expansion “meets many of the economic growth goals” the city has, including “retaining quality jobs” and concentrating industrial development with industrial parks, Kuennen wrote in a council memo.
The majority of county commissioners and city councilors indicated Tuesday they will support the tax abatement. Public hearings followed by formal votes still need to be held before the abatement is finalized.
Tru Vue is also requesting a $100,000 loan from the Faribault Economic Development Authority. The loan would be forgiven after five years, if the project moves forward and the business is still in operation.
The loan will come out of the Economic Development Incentive Fund, which was created last year to support projects that “bring quality development and quality jobs to the community.”