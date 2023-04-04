A Faribault man facing three sets of charges for allegedly assaulting and stealing from a woman he knows and violating a no contact order was sentenced to time served and probation in the assault case.
Juan Carlos Limon, 30, pleaded guilty to felony domestic assault by strangulation and was sentenced Tuesday in Rice County District Court.
In December 2020 the charges said Limon pushed his way into a woman’s home, grabbed her, bit her on the shoulders, pushed her onto a bed and choked her. He took her keys and phone and left in her vehicle.
“It was a stupid crime. I take full responsibility,” Limon told Judge Karie Anderson on Tuesday.
Anderson gave Limon the sentence agreed to in a plea deal with the Rice County Attorney’s Office: 87 days in jail with credit for 87 days already served and up to five years probation with conditions including he complete an in-patient treatment program. Prison time was stayed pending successful completion of probation.
Anderson also agreed to grant Limon a furlough from jail in his two pending cases in order for him to go to treatment.
In January, Limon was charged with a gross misdemeanor for allegedly violating the order prohibiting him from having contact with the woman.
Last month, Limon was charged with four felonies for again violating the order and for burglary, theft and credit card fraud. He allegedly kicked down the woman’s door, took her keys and credit cards, left in her vehicle and used her bank card to withdraw a large amount of cash.
Next court hearings in those cases were postponed until late May so Limon can go to treatment.
