At this point, Paul Erickson and his college buddies have been racing in the American Birkebeiner more years of their lives than not.
They started racing together on a whim about 45 years ago.
“None of us had really skied,” Erickson said. “We’d all skied about a half a dozen times in our life before that. A guy from the local ski shop came in and talked with our dorm, and then a bunch of us said, ‘Hey, we should do that.’”
Their first race was a 10-miler in 1978. They soon after tripled the challenge in their first American Birkebeiner, the largest cross-country ski race in North America. The race in Hayward, Wisconsin, draws thousands of skiers from across the globe, namely Sweden, Norway and Italy.
Erickson recalls seeing a lot of older people at his first “Birkie.”
“I said ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we were still doing this when we’re old? Like, 45?’” he said with a chuckle. “So that’s a few years ago now. There’s a lot of people that are in their 50s, 60s and 70s that are still doing it.”
A few weeks ago he finished 39th in the Birkie Open Track Classic, a less crowded version of the race that started during the pandemic.
The 64-year-old owner of Erickson Furniture was one of 156 racers to participate in the 54-kilometer (33.6-mile) race on Feb. 22. He finished in just over five hours.
It was his 40th time doing the race, whether open track or standard.
Last year Erickson raced in the Birkie Classic, which is the original, more crowded race. Over the years, he’s tried a few different races and skiing styles, but enjoys the full-length Birkie.
He missed some years, due to injury, illness or personal reasons, but tries to make it out every year. One year, he had a broken hand and wore a cast, so he “just did the shorter one,” which he said is still about 18 miles.
He has no plans to quit. The only time he considered stopping was when his triplet daughters were born three months before the race.
“So, we were not sleeping at all one year,” he said. “And I didn’t hardly work out at all.”
A bit less in shape that year, he decided his only goal was to finish the race and not worry about time.
“That was one of the easier ones because I just took my time and enjoyed it, instead of trying to race,” he said. “Long ago, I quit racing. I still try to go as quickly as I can, but I do it a lot more controlled than I used to.”
He said one of the best parts is the “festive” downtown, which is lined with locals cheering everyone on. Even local snowmobilers don’t mind the race, which cuts through their trail.
“There’s a couple of spots that cross snowmobile trails and the snowmobilers will come by,” he said. “There’s one hill … and it’s kind of a hidden sharp turn. So, there’s a lot of wipeouts there. So, the snowmobilers will bring cards with numbers on them. If it’s a really good wipeout, they’ll put up a 10.”
One of his favorite parts, though, is the “rhythmic motion” when going through the cross-country ski trails. He said it doesn’t feel like a workout until later, because you’re using “balancing” muscles.
Plus, he explained the race is motivation for him to stay fit, and a good reason to keep in touch with his old college friends.
“Part of it is just to say I can still do it,” he said. “And I need something on my calendar to keep me working out.”
Erickson’s sister, Mary Ziegler, praised his athleticism.
“We’re all in awe,” she said. “A lot of us have switched to the shorter one or stopped skiing, you know. But not Paul. He just keeps going.”