Paul Erickson sails through the slopes in the 2016 American Birkebeiner. (Photo courtesy of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation)
Paul Erickson skirts around a turn during the 2018 American Birkebeiner. (Photo courtesy of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation)

At this point, Paul Erickson and his college buddies have been racing in the American Birkebeiner more years of their lives than not.


Back in the 70s or 80s, Paul Erickson’s college buddies pose in front of the ice sculpture at the American Birkebeiner. From left, Mark Ziegler, Mary Ziegler, Randy Johnson and Joe Muller. (Photo courtesy of Paul Erickson)
Paul Erickson, right, stands with Bill Conger, who provides him with a place to stay during his yearly trip to Wisconsin. (Photo courtesy of Paul Erickson)
Paul Erickson, 64, owns Erickson Furniture in downtown Faribault. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Paul Erickson stands at the 2016 American Birkebeiner in Hayward, Wisconsin. (Photo courtesy of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation)
The American Birkebeiner can get pretty crowded, which is why Erickson opted to do the open-track race this year. (Photo courtesy of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation)

