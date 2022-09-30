A Faribault man is facing felony charges after reportedly shooting himself in the foot with an AR-style rifle he was not allowed to possess.
Kyle Leroy Eckstein, 31, was charged this week in Rice County District Court for gun possession after a felony conviction and possessing a gun without a serial number.
Rice County Sheriff deputies were called to the Faribault hospital on April 11. Eckstein said he had shot himself in the foot while trying to clear a jammed gun, according to the court complaint. He refused to provide any more information.
A deputy found Eckstein’s SUV in the hospital parking lot and there was a pool of blood on the floor of the driver’s side.
A witness was located and told deputies she was in the SUV with Eckstein, and they stopped at the wildlife management area on Babcock Avenue where he planned to go shooting. She said the gun jammed, Eckstein shot himself and he then drove to the hospital.
A relative later turned in the gun, which he reportedly admitted he retrieved from the wildlife area at Eckstein’s request.
The AR-style rifle with a 12-inch barrel did not have a serial number, the charges say.
Eckstein is not allowed to possess a gun because of a juvenile assault conviction. He was not arrested but issued a summons to make a first court appearance on Oct. 26.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.