A Faribault man is facing two sets of drug charges after he allegedly was caught with drugs, released and allegedly caught again less than two weeks later after throwing drugs out a window while fleeing from police.
Jerrelly Bryan Skelton, 35, was charged with multiple felony counts of drug sales Friday in Rice County District Court in connection with search warrants executed on Dec. 15. He also was charged Friday with felony drug possession in connection with drugs allegedly found in his vehicle on Thursday.
An agent with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force suspected Skelton was involved in drugs and obtained a warrant to search Skelton’s car and his house on Eighth Street NW, according to court documents.
Officers pulled Skelton over on Dec. 15 and searched his car. Inside they allegedly found nearly 40 pills suspected to contain fentanyl, two baggies with small amounts of cocaine, and a jar with six baggies, each containing 2.7 grams of marijuana.
Officers then went to Skelton’s house. In a bedroom they allegedly found a bag with six grams of cocaine and two containers with a collective 111 grams of marijuana.
After he was taken to jail, the charges say Skelton’s was vague when responding to task force agents. But they released him because he said “he was willing to offer assistance in the investigation,” the court complaint says.
A few days later an agent obtained a warrant to look at the content on Skelton’s multiple cellphones. The agent allegedly found multiple text exchanges in which Skelton appeared to be selling drugs to multiple people.
On Thursday officers tried to pull Skelton over in his car on 30th Street NW in Faribault to arrest him. Skelton did not stop and officers followed him for a few blocks. Skelton pulled over just as officers were calling off the pursuit.
Two blue pills were found in Skelton’s car with the same marking as the pills previously found, the charges allege. “Based on the location of the two pills and the driving conduct, officers suspected Skelton had thrown pills out the window while officers tried to stop him,” a court complaint says.
Officers searched Skelton’s route and reportedly found nine blue pills along the shoulder of Edgar Place.
