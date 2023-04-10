A Faribault man allegedly stalked a woman and told people he wanted to kill her.
Patrick Edwin Washington, 52, was charged Friday in Rice County District Court with felony stalking and gross misdemeanor harassment.
Last month, a woman reported Washington was repeatedly calling her, sitting outside her apartment and accosting her when she comes out, and following her around the city, according to a court complaint.
The woman said her landlord had threatened to evict her, because Washington was banging on windows, yelling and scaring other residents.
On March 21, the woman said she saw Washington parked on the side of a road and he then texted her and claimed his vehicle had broken down and his mother was in the hospital. She didn’t stop and when she arrived home Washington allegedly pulled up, blocked her in and banged on her vehicle window and yelled at her.
Later that day, she said she saw Washington following her so she drove to the police station and parked outside. He reportedly parked and again got out and yelled and banged on her window.
The next day, the woman answered a call from an unknown number. It reportedly was Washington, who claimed he was at a church in Burnsville that was helping him find a bed at an alcohol treatment center.
A few minutes later, she received a call from a Burnsville police officer who told her the church pastor had reported Washington had said he wanted to kill her, according to the charges.
On March 23, a man reportedly came to her apartment with flowers he said were from Washington. The man reportedly also said Washington had told him he wanted to kill her.
On March 26, Washington reportedly repeatedly called and texted that her tires had been slashed, then came and knocked on her window. It was the second time in less than a month that her tires were slashed, she said.
The woman then obtained a restraining order. After it was served she said she received a text from Washington threatening to post embarrassing photographs of her mother on social media.
The woman went out of town for a few days and within an hour after her return she said she saw Washington drive past her apartment.
Washington was arrested and released without bail if he agreed to conditions or $20,000 without conditions. His first court appearance is scheduled for June 28.