A Faribault man is accused of molesting three girls, each when they were 9 years old.
Francisco Cruz Hernandez, 37, was charged Friday in Rice County District Court with three felony counts and one gross misdemeanor court of criminal sexual conduct.
This week, a 9-year-old girl reported Hernandez molested her on Sunday, according to a court complaint. The girl said it was the second time he had touched her inappropriately.
Two older girls, ages 12 and 14, then alleged that they also had been molested when they were 9 years old. The older girls reported the assaults occurred after Hernandez had been drinking, according to the court complaint.
The 12-year-old reported she also had witnessed Hernandez sexually assault the oldest girl.
The 14-year-old reported Hernandez watches pornography while children are present.
Hernandez reportedly told police he had had 18 to 20 beers and did not remember the timeframe of the alleged assault. He reportedly said he locks himself out of the girls rooms when he is drinking.
“I don’t think I did something like that cause I locked the room when I got there,” he reportedly said.
Hernandez was jailed on Wednesday. Bail was set Friday at at least $50,000 with conditions including he not have any contact with children. A first court appearance was scheduled for April 5.