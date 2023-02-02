A young Faribault man is now charged with murder in the July overdose death of a Northfield teenager.
Chalin Riley Marcum, 21, was charged with third-degree murder Thursday in Rice County District Court.
Marcum is suspected of supplying the fentanyl powder that killed Josiah Richard Schirmer, 19, the charges allege. Marcum reportedly claimed Schirmer bought the drugs that killed him.
Marcum was in jail on a restraining order violation, and, in recorded calls, authorities believe he asked Schirmer and a relative to retrieve drugs from his vehicle, according to a court complaint. Two days later, Schirmer was found dead from an overdose.
Marcum was arrested Tuesday and was charged Thursday morning. He also is charged with drug crimes. Bail was set Thursday at $250,000.
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott said in a statement:
“We have all seen the rise of fentanyl in our illegal drug supply throughout the region, and we know that those using these drugs are risking their life every time they use. While a person may believe they are receiving a prescription oxycodone pill, they often receive an illegally produced replica containing an unknown amount of fentanyl.
"Those dealing illegal drugs in our community are dealing death to our children, siblings, and friends. We will do everything in our power to arrest these dealers and bring them to justice.”
The court charging complaint lays out the following case against Marcum:
A friend found Schirmer dead in their Northfield apartment on July 3. A coroner said it appeared he had been dead for a few days.
Authorities suspected a drug overdose after finding a baggie with a corner ripped off and a rolled $2 bill. Both items tested for traces of fentanyl, a dangerously powerful synthetic opioid.
Autopsy results later confirmed Schirmer died from a fentanyl overdose.
Later that day, an anonymous caller told a Northfield police officer that Schirmer had access to Marcum’s vehicle while Marcum was in the Rice County Jail.
On July 5, a Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force agent listened to recordings of calls Marcum had recently made from jail.
Marcum called Schirmer multiple times on July 1 asking him to retrieve items from his vehicle and put money in his jail account. In a final call he reportedly told Schirmer he can have the “white” baggie and asks him not to save the others.
Marcum also called a teenage relative and told her the stuff in his car needed to be hidden and she could have the white “P’s,” the charges say.
On July 3 Marcum reportedly again talked to the relative, who said she did not get the “P’s.” He also called the friend less than two hours before the friend reported finding Schirmer dead. He asked why Schirmer wasn’t answering his calls and said “I hope he didn’t die.”
In calls recorded on July 4, Marcum reportedly asked the relative and roommate questions about the investigation and the friend said he “got everything out” before investigators arrived. The friend reportedly further stated he got the “P’s” and he buried an AirPods case.
In a call on July 6, the relative reportedly told Marcum the friend found and gave her powder and “whites” and “blues.” Marcum told her not to touch the powder because he did not want her to die. He asked her to save it though, because he owes the cartel $800.
“After listening to the jail calls, the agent believed the defendant was involved in the victim’s overdose,” the charging complaint states. “The defendant wanted the (relative or Schirmer) to use his vehicle and bring $80 to put on his jail account. It also seems like (the friend) stole drugs from the death scene prior to calling police, and even possibly reentering the apartment after police left to steal more drugs left behind.”
Drug task force agents searched the hotel room in which the friend was staying on July 7. They allegedly found oxycodone pills and powdered fentanyl.
Agents also served the juvenile relative’s residence and found an AirPods case with oxycodone pills and powdered fentanyl. The girl reportedly told agents the fentanyl was from Schirmer’s apartment.
Agents then interviewed Marcum, who claimed Schirmer bought the drugs and left them in his car. He reportedly admitted they got drugs together but said Schirmer paid for them.
On July 12, a woman reported she brought Marcum’s car to Schirmer’s apartment. She told agents Marcum sells drugs to her, and she has overdosed three times.
Court records indicate Marcum has lived at multiple addresses in recent years, including in Northfield and Lakeville. His current city of residence is listed as Faribault.
Marcum has prior felony convictions for drug possession and assault. He was in jail in July on an allegation he violated a no contact order. That charge was later dismissed.