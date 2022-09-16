Drugs allegedly were found in a Faribault man’s SUV after he was accused of assaulting two people and using a racial slur.
Anthony Gene Gehrke, 44, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of drug possession, one gross misdemeanor count of assault motivated by bias and one misdemeanor count of assault Thursday in Rice County District Court.
Gehrke reportedly accosted a woman outside the strop mall at 320 Fourth St. NW Wednesday evening. The woman reported she and her 10-year-old son were attempting to activate a rental scooter when she saw Gehrke looking at her son, according to a court complaint. She asked Gehrke if he knew her son and he reportedly responded with a profanity, a comment about not being a sex offender, and then a lewd statement.
Gehrke then allegedly charged at her and pushed her against a wall. He then reportedly snatched the scooter, said he was going to steal the scooter and tried to put it into his SUV but it would not fit.
The boy meanwhile called his father, who lived nearby and quickly came to the scene. The man said Gehrke said he wasn’t a pedophile and tried to get him to assault him.
Gehrke then allegedly used a racial slur, hit the father with the scooter, then started a physical fight with the man.
When police arrived the father was holding Gehrke down. The father had bleeding scrapes on his hand and arm, according to the court complaint. There were dreadlocks on the ground that the man said Gehrke pulled them out.
The 10-year-old gave a corroborating account of the incident and added that his father hit Gehrke twice in defense, the charges say.
After Gehrke was arrested and placed in a squad car, officers looked into Gehrke’s SUV and allegedly saw suspected marijuana sitting in plain view. An officer then searched the vehicle and allegedly found a small baggie of methamphetamine.
Gehrke was released on $0 bail with conditions including he not have any contact with the alleged victims. He’ll make a first court appearance next week.
Gehrke has two prior convictions in Minnesota for making terroristic threats.
