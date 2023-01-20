A Faribault police officer had to go to the hospital after he allegedly was punched and put in a headlock by a suspect who had been involved in a fight outside a Faribault restaurant.
Isaias Terrones Jr., 35, of Faribault, was charged with felony assault on a peace officer Friday in Rice County District Court.
Officers responded to a report of around 10 people fighting in the parking lot of Carbone’s Pizza at 11:55 p.m. Officers found Terrones and another man on top of each other, according to a court complaint.
Terrones reportedly smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and misdemeanor assault.
He then reportedly began kicking the glass in the squad vehicle and yelling obscenities.
Terrones reportedly ignored the officer’s order to get out of the vehicle. The officer then grabbed Terrones by the arm and tried to pull him out of the squad.
Terrones resisted and punched the officer in the side of the head, the charges say. Terrones then allegedly tried to put the officer in a headlock, during which the officer injured his shoulder.
The officer was taken to a hospital with “extreme pain in his shoulder,” the court complaint says. He was diagnosed with a separated shoulder.
Terrones was released on no bail and an order to make a first court appearance on March 8.
Terrones currently is on probation in Blue Earth County for a felony DWI conviction last year.