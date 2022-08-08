A suspect is charged in a string of residential burglaries and thefts in northeastern Faribault overnight last Wednesday or Thursday.
Daniel James Gillis Jr., 20, of Faribault, is charged in Rice County District Court with three felony counts of burglary and felony and gross misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property.
Four residents reported thefts on Thursday, according to a court complaint.
Over $2,000 worth of items were reported stolen from a garage in the first block of 13th Street NW, including tools, a cooler and backpacks.
A resident in the 1300 block of First Avenue NW reported over $9,000 worth of items missing from a garage, including two bicycles, a paint sprayer and paint, a leaf blower and a propane tank. Another resident in the same block reported an $800 bicycle was taken off his front porch and a $260 weed whipper was taken from a shed.
A resident in the 1100 block of Central Avenue said video gaming equipment, sunglasses and sports trading cards, valued collectively at around $900, were taken from a garage.
Another resident on the same block of Central Avenue reported items were abandoned in his backyard overnight, including tools, a backpack and a cooler.
A Faribault police officer recalled seeing Gillis walking at Central Avenue and 11th Street NW early Thursday morning. Gillis was “sweating profusely” even though it was about 60 degrees outside and claimed to be out for a walk, the charges say.
Investigators went to Gillis’ apartment on Thursday and allegedly found a bicycle outside that matched one of the stolen bicycles. A relative let investigators inside and they reportedly found Gillis in his room surrounded by sports trading cards.
Gillis then allegedly directed investigators to a shed where he said they would find a video game console and more sports cards. In addition to those items, investigators also reportedly found video games and sunglasses matching those stolen from the Central Avenue garage.
Gillis was arrested and remained in jail Monday with bail set at $30,000.
