...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Steele, Waseca, Goodhue, Freeborn and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
An assault after a failed drug injection at a Faribault residence left a man with a broken jaw and nose, charges allege.
Zachery Michael Bongers, 30, of Faribault, was charged with felony assault Friday in Rice County District Court.
Faribault police began investigating Wednesday after a relative of a 24-year-old man reported the 24-year-old was in a hospital following an assault.
Detectives learned the man’s nose and jaw both had multiple breaks and he had stitches on his nose, according to a court complaint. The man then told detectives Bongers hit him in the face on Tuesday during an argument involving a woman who was also in the residence.
The woman admitted the alleged victim was trying to inject her with drugs when Bongers came in and tried to stop the man. She said the other man might have pushed Bongers before Bongers punched him.
Bongers allegedly admitted he punched the man after he found them in a room trying to get high and the man pushed him.
Bongers began dry heaving as he was being taken to jail and then said that he had swallowed a gram of heroin shortly before the detectives had found him. He was taken to a hospital and then to a detox facility. A warrant has been issued for his arrest to take place after he is released from detox.
Zachery Bongers has received multiple prior felony convictions and is scheduled to be sentenced later this month for leading police on a chase through Faribault in November.
