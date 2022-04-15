Faribault man charged in alleged 2019 drug sale Annie Granlund Annie Granlund Associate Editor Author instagram Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Apr 15, 2022 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Faribault man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly sold more than 20 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant in 2019.Juan Jose Zamarripa Almeda, 39, was charged by summons Wednesday in Steele County District Court with first-degree drug sale. The charges stem from an investigation that took place in summer 2019.According to the criminal complaint, an agent with the South Central Drug Investigations Unit was contacted by a confidential informant stating they could buy cocaine from Zamarripa Almeda.The informant met Zamarripa Almeda in an Owatonna parking lot and returned with 9 grams of cocaine, the charges say. The informant allegedly bought another 15-gram package of cocaine from Zamarripa Almeda in Owatonna a month later.Court records show Zamarripa Almeda also goes by the alias Luis Alberto Salas. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Juan Jose Zamarripa Almeda Commerce Economics Law Transaction Package Cocaine Informant Sale Charge Crime Felony Criminal Law Drug Faribault Annie Granlund Associate Editor Author instagram Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault couple charged with meth sales County seeks someone to move historic house Hailstorm causes damage in, around Faribault Changes coming to 3 Faribault intersections Thomas Wencl Upcoming Events Apr 15 Faribault American Legion Club Supper Fri, Apr 15, 2022 Apr 15 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Apr 15, 2022 Apr 16 Wednesday Wear Sat, Apr 16, 2022 Apr 16 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, Apr 16, 2022 Apr 16 Easter Egg Hunt Sat, Apr 16, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices