A Faribault man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly sold more than 20 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant in 2019.

Juan Jose Zamarripa Almeda, 39, was charged by summons Wednesday in Steele County District Court with first-degree drug sale. The charges stem from an investigation that took place in summer 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, an agent with the South Central Drug Investigations Unit was contacted by a confidential informant stating they could buy cocaine from Zamarripa Almeda.

The informant met Zamarripa Almeda in an Owatonna parking lot and returned with 9 grams of cocaine, the charges say. 

The informant allegedly bought another 15-gram package of cocaine from Zamarripa Almeda in Owatonna a month later.

Court records show Zamarripa Almeda also goes by the alias Luis Alberto Salas. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 2.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments