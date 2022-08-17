A man allegedly fought with police officers after he threatened to kill a bartender in Faribault.
Louis Lamont Stewart, 45, is charged in Rice County District Court with felony threats of violence, gross misdemeanor counts of assaulting police and obstructing the legal process, and misdemeanor counts of property damage and assault by causing fear.
Stewart was asked to leave Boxer’s Bar Sunday night after using profanity and being “nasty” to another patron, according to a court complaint.
Stewart reportedly would not leave and motioned as if he was going to throw a glass at a bartender. He instead threw the glass at a window and it shattered, the charges say.
When the bartender again told him to leave, Stewart allegedly told her “I’m going to rip your kidneys out and kill you.”
The bartender called 911 and Stewart allegedly again threatened to kill her as he left the bar.
Faribault police officers found Stewart walking on First Avenue NE and Stewart allegedly resisted arrest. He reportedly bit an officer’s finger after he was placed into a restraint device.
Bail was set at $1,000 but Stewart remained in jail as of Wednesday morning.
