A Faribault man allegedly choked and assaulted a woman he knows, including breaking glass over her head.
Mark Anthony Campbell, 54, was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of domestic assault this week in Rice County District Court.
A woman reported Campbell assaulted her Saturday night in his apartment on Autumn Drive, according to a court complaint. The woman said Campbell snatched off her wig, kicked her, choked her until she had difficulty breathing, dragged her and hit her with an unknown glass object.
A responding Faribault police officer observed shattered glass, and blood on the floor that the woman said came from a bloody nose she got while being dragged. She also had marks on her neck and swelling behind an ear, the charges say.
Campbell left before an officer arrived and was located and arrested the next morning at South Alexander Park. He has been released on bail and will make a first court appearance July 13.
He has a prior domestic battery conviction in Illinois in 2019.
