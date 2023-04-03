A Faribault man is facing several charges after he allegedly was caught with marijuana and a gun in his van near a child.
spotlight
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Minnesota... Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties. .Melting snow combined with precipitation that fell a few days ago has led to an increase in river levels. With another system arriving tomorrow and Wednesday, further rises to the levels are expected, with flood stage being exceeded Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 730 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 896.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 897.7 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 897.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 898.1 feet on 10/06/2019. &&
A Faribault man is facing several charges after he allegedly was caught with marijuana and a gun in his van near a child.
Taewan Lee Riggle, 22, was pulled over by a Faribault police officer on March 11 for having an inoperable headlight. The vehicle smelled like marijuana, a charging complaint alleges.
In a bag in the middle row of seats, the officer allegedly found an unloaded gun, two magazines with bullets, three baggies of marijuana, a jar of marijuana joints, a scale and other drug paraphernalia.
The bag reportedly was found near where Riggle’s daughter had been seated. and was within her reach.
The marijuana allegedly collectively weighed over 49 grams. The large quantity, the multiple baggies and the gun made the officer believe Riggle was selling the drug, the charges say.
Riggle reportedly said the marijuana was for medicinal use and he has a prescription. He said he goes to the van instead of smoking in the house and he had done so earlier that day, according to the complaint
Riggle was charged with felony drug sales last week in Rice County District Court. Drug possession can be upgraded to a sales charge when a larger quantity of drugs allegedly is found.
Riggle also was charged with gross misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and possessing a gun while using drugs, and with a misdemeanor for driving after license revocation.
He is currently on probation for a 2021 felony drug possession conviction.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.