A repeat unlicensed driver with multiple pending charges and suspected drugs in his pocket fled from Faribault police in a vehicle, pulled over and tried to run away, charges allege.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particles pollution. The Air Quality Index(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. * WHERE...West central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy smoke is currently impacting the Red River valley region in northwest Minnesota. Smoke will continue to move east and the impact area will expand to include southwest and north central Minnesota. Smoke will move into these areas by 6 p.m. and will reach central Minnesota by 3 a.m. Wednesday. Smoke will be near the Twin Cities by 6 a.m. Wednesday. The alert will be expanded again needed. The northern edge of the smoke plume should move into the state Wednesday morning and air quality should improve from north to south throughout the day Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area; and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert; notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow; mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-; climate/current-air- quality-conditions. You can find additional; information about health and air quality at; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land- climate/air-quality-; and-health.
A repeat unlicensed driver with multiple pending charges and suspected drugs in his pocket fled from Faribault police in a vehicle, pulled over and tried to run away, charges allege.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.