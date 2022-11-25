A Faribault man allegedly choked and hit a woman, pulled out some of her hair and slashed her tires.
John Robert Contos, 35, was charged with felony counts of domestic assault and misdemeanor damage to property this week in Rice County District Court.
A woman who knows Contos reported he hit her in the face multiple times, and grabbed her hair and ripped some of it out of her head Tuesday evening at his Faribault residence. The woman said Contos also choked her for about a minute until she nearly lost consciousness, according to a court complaint.
Contos also allegedly slashed the tires on the woman’s vehicle so she could not leave.
Contos told police the woman hit him on the head with a pan and “came at” him with a knife. He had cuts on his hands and his head, according to the court complaint.
Contos was arrested and released on bail and an order not to have any contact with his accuser. A first court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 28.
Contos has two prior misdemeanor assault convictions.
The woman Contos accused of assaulting him has not been charged.
