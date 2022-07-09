A Faribault man allegedly violated a restraining order and hit a man with a metal rod.
Christopher Andrew Guthrie, 30, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor violating a harassment restraining order this week in Rice County District Court.
Guthrie was prohibited from going near an apartment on Second Street NE in Faribault but went there on Tuesday and waited for a man to come home, according to a court complaint.
Video recorded by a witness allegedly shows Guthrie push a man and swing a metal object. The other man ran across the street, and Guthrie allegedly followed and hit him with the metal object.
The man told a Faribault police officer he was struck multiple times. The officer observed marks on his back and leg, the charges say.
Guthrie reportedly told the officer he went to the residence and waited for over an hour after he heard an allegation that the man had previously hit his child. Guthrie allegedly admitted he hit the man with the metal handle of a jack that he had in his truck.
Guthrie was arrested and released on bail with an order to make a first court appearance on Aug. 24.
