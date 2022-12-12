A Faribault man who was not allowed to have any contact with a woman, due to a pending domestic assault charge, is now facing additional charges after he allegedly pushed into her home and assaulted her.
spotlight
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
A Faribault man who was not allowed to have any contact with a woman, due to a pending domestic assault charge, is now facing additional charges after he allegedly pushed into her home and assaulted her.
Juan Carlos Limon, 30, was charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation, misdemeanor domestic assault and misdemeanor violating a restraining order Monday in Rice County District Court.
A Faribault woman reported she answered her door Friday morning and Limon pushed his way into the residence. The woman said Limon grabbed her keys, pushed her, bit her on the shoulder and took her phone, according to a court complaint. He then allegedly pushed her onto a bed and kicked her and pulled her hair. When she got up he allegedly pushed her back onto the bed and choked her.
The woman said Limon then left in her vehicle and took her phone with him. She walked to another residence and called police.
A responding Faribault Police officer noted the woman had bite marks on her shoulder and a scratch on her arm, the charges say.
Limon was later located and arrested in Owatonna. Bail was set at $10,000 and Limon will make a first court appearance on Dec 21.
The alleged assault occurred just days after Limon pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault. He admitted to shoving the same woman’s head against the window of a vehicle In late October outside the Faribault McDonald’s.
A judge ordered Limon not to have any contact with the woman after that incident. He us scheduled to be sentenced in that case in February.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.