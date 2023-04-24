The wrestling video game WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2009 featured 91 of WWE's most iconic characters, including Mr. Kennedy, who now coaches Faribault amateur wrestler Muerto Gonzalez.
Gonzalez is a young, Hispanic wrestler who adorns a luchador mask, concealing his identity from the audience and his opponents. On Saturday, he'll make his hometown debut at the American Legion in Faribault.
The mask isn't just a gimmick, rather a tribute to the wrestler's heritage.
"It's part of Mexican culture; it's very common," Gonzalez said. "If you think about Mexico, you think about the flag, you think about the food, the people and then lucha libre. It's like they're all intertwined as part of the culture. It's literally engraved as part of the culture."
Lucha libre, which literally translates to "free fight" or loosely translates to "freestyle wrestling," is a style of wrestling that came from Mexico. The luchadores (wrestlers) wear colorful masks, which are wagered in matches called "mask versus mask."
When a wrestler loses in one of these high-stakes matches, their opponent removes their mask, revealing their true identity to all, and the loser is never supposed to wrestle in that mask again.
"Once a mask has fallen, they can keep wrestling just without it on," he said. "You can really wrestle with it on after you've lost it, but you lose a lot of respect. Because, you know, the whole point of a 'mask versus mask' is to reveal your identity and just abandon the mask. But some people have found even more success after they have taken it off."
One day, Gonzalez hopes to wager his own mask. He requested the Daily News not include his real name, so he has that option in the future.
"If it feels right, the place is right, I trust the guy I'm with in there, I think it would be great," he said. "But I want to give it at least five more years to get experience. Because I essentially want to have the best match I can possibly have, if I'm going to do such a match."
A loss and inspiration
Long before Muerto Gonzalez put on the mask, he and his family moved back to Faribault, after spending several years in Mexico. He credits his close familial ties to his Hispanic heritage.
When he was 7 or 8 years old his brother was stillborn.
"I didn't really grasp the concept of losing stuff," he said, "until, you know, the doctor told us that he wasn't going to make it."
It took him some time to feel happy again. It came while playing a wrestling video game.
"The first time I was happy after that whole event was when I went over to a friend's house," he said. "It was a birthday party and they got a wrestling game, as one of the presents. All of us just kind of started playing and I started seeing the fun and the joy of it."
The game, WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2009, sparked Gonzalez's interest in the sport.
"I kind of took it as a sign that perhaps it might have been my brother that was giving me that sign to be happy again," he said. "I don't know how serious I was when I thought … maybe one day I could wrestle in Faribault, you know, the place where he passed away. I thought that would be like a nice little thing to do, but I didn't think it would actually happen."
While he friends lost interest in wrestling, he never did.
"What little kid wouldn't say that (they want to be a professional wrestler)?" he said. "As the years went on, I just wouldn't stop watching, wouldn't stop watching, wouldn't stop watching. Even my friends, they all stopped watching, but not me."
Mask on
Although it was always in the back of his mind, Gonzalez didn't really have plans to pursue wrestling. That is until one day, he saw an advertisement on Facebook for a two-day wrestling seminar for beginners.
"I'm like, 'Alright, I got enough money; why not try it?'" he said. "And the first time I stepped into the ring, it felt like I was supposed to be there. It felt natural."
A month after completing the seminar, he attended a Midwest All-Star Wrestling show in Faribault. Former WWE star Ken Anderson, who wrestled as Mr. Kennedy, told the Faribault audience that he was reopening his wrestling school, which had been shut down during the pandemic.
Gonzalez quickly became a student at The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling. According to Gonzalez, the academy works closely with Midwest All-Star Wrestling (MAW), which organizes and promotes wrestling events in the region.
"I was studying last year, just at my house," he said. "Then I got a text from a promoter saying, 'Hey, we're in Elko. I know you live in Faribault. Want to have a match? You want to debut?' I'm like, 'Heck yeah, I want to debut.' So I just packed my things and went to Elko."
Someone no-showed at the Elko match. It was the intermission for a demolition derby, so there was a decently sized, rambunctious crowd, Gonzalez remembers.
"It's definitely the start of a journey, for sure," he said.
On Saturday, that journey continues in his hometown. For the first time Muerto Gonzalez will step into the ring in Faribault, something he sees as an important milestone in his journey.
"15 years ago, I made a promise," he said. "I didn't think I'd ever fulfill it. And now it feels like I'm actually, you know, doing what I said I was going to do."
He's excited for his mom, his young nephew and the rest of his friends and family to see him wrestle for the first time. Muerto, which means dead, is a reference to the unborn brother he lost as a child, whose last name would've been Gonzalez.
"We have the Day of the Dead, where we honor the ones we lost," he said. "And that's kind of the character. Every single time I put that mask on, I see it as my family putting it on for me, the ones that aren't able to see me wrestle."