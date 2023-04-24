Muerto Gonzalez 11.jpg

Muerto Gonzalez leans against the ropes at the Willmar Civic Center before his event last weekend. (Photo courtesy of Muerto Gonzalez)


Muerto Gonzalez claims his first victory in Augusta, Wisconsin in March. (Photo courtesy of Muerto Gonzalez)
Muerto Gonzalez with his nephew, who enjoys seeing Gonzalez wrestle and even has his own mask. (Photo courtesy of Muerto Gonzalez)
Muerto Gonzalez poses in front of a Midwest All-Star Wrestling banner. (Photo courtesy of Indulging Disorderly)
Celtic Wolf (left) and Muerto Gonzalez (center) fight in Marinette, Wisconsin in April. This Saturday, the two will team up in a tag-team match at the Faribault American Legion. (Photo courtesy of Blake DuFour)
Celtic Wolf holds up Muerto Gonzalez's arm after a match in Marinette, Wisconsin. (Photo courtesy of Blake DuFour)
Muerto Gonzalez meets with a fan at one of his shows. "I'm a hit with the kiddos," Gonzalez said. (Photo courtesy of Indulging Disorderly)
Muerto Gonzalez, 22, of Faribault, wears a sling after injuring his arm during training. (Photo courtesy of Indulging Disorderly)

