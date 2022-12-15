Faribault’s northernmost Kwik Trip has moved farther north and gotten some upgrades.
Faribault’s northernmost Kwik Trip has moved farther north and gotten some upgrades.
The new Kwik Trip opened Thursday morning at the intersection of Second Avenue NW and Hiawatha Pioneer Trail. Hours earlier, the Kwik Trip that had been at the corner of Second Avenue NW and 11th Street NW for 35 years closed.
A steady snowfall did not keep numerous customers from coming to check out the new store and its amenities on opening day.
Store leader Keith Nolte said his favorite new feature is what he calls the “pop cave.” It’s a sizable cooler in which customers can walk in and come out with a cold 12-pack of pop or other larger quantities of beverages that previously could not be refrigerated.
Other new features customers will find inside include two self-checkout stations and a wider selection of food and beverages for sale. Customers also are welcome to eat and socialize at a large table.
Staff said they also are enjoying a few new features that customers won’t see, including having their first dishwasher.
Outside, customers will find a new car wash and many more places to fuel up. There are 18 pumps in front of the store and eight diesel pumps behind.
Corporate helpers came Wednesday to help move products from the old store to the new. The transition went pretty smoothly, Nolte said.
Staff are expecting to see more customers coming in and out of the doors next week, when grand opening specials commence. A free cup of coffee or soda per visit and a number of discounts are planned Monday through Sunday. Look for fliers in mailboxes and at the store.
A ceremonial ribbon cutting with local officials is planned on Tuesday.
