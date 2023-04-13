DSC_0091.JPG

Police officers and firefighters gather while firefighters work on opening an exterior wall on the rear of a house at 522 Eighth St. NW in Faribault Thursday around 5:45 p.m. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Faribault firefighters spray water and foam onto a fire in the exterior wall of a house at 522 Eighth St. NW Thursday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


Water and foam hits inside the wall of a house at 522 Eighth St. NW, where a minor fire broke out. The cause was not immediately known. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

