Veterans Day observances in Faribault begin Thursday, as Operation: 23-0 holds an annual event helping bring awareness to the staggering rate of suicides among veterans and active service members on a daily basis.
The event begins at noon at the Rice County Courthouse Plaza and proceeds for the next 23 hours. Every hour, a pair of combat boots will be added to the Rice County Veterans Memorial plaza. Each pair represents the veterans and service members who have died by suicide.
“We will honor and cherish their memory by reflecting upon the lives lost,” said Kirk Mansfield, Operation: 23 to Zero Southern Minnesota lead. “We will seek ways where crucial resources may be applied to help all who are isolating and facing darkness. We will uphold our commitment to support the families of the fallen.”
According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, an estimated 22 veterans and one active service member die by suicide every day. Between 2001-2020, 92 Minnesota veterans committed suicide.
Operation: 23-0 hopes to halt the severe rate of suicides among veterans and service members by offering networks and support resources to those struggling with depression, PTSD, brain trauma, and other mental illnesses.
“We’re here for 23 straight hours and when it ends at 11 a.m. the next day the Veterans Day memorial program begins,” Mansfield said. “By the end of it we’ll have a full circle of boots representing the circle of life. It not only honors the fallen, but it also lets the families know that there are people who remember.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Suicide Prevention Resource Center and other organizations, indicate suicide is on the rise as a cause of death in the United States.
“We encourage all to support the cause by reaching out to those who you know may be facing any amount of difficulty. For those who suffer in silence, they cannot wait a moment longer,” Mansfield said. “Do not wait, engage in conversation. We must do all that we can to reach critical mass of awareness and help where we are able.”
Friday ceremony
For the Faribault Color Guard, there will be a lot of activity on Friday. Color and Honor Guard members will be split up and sent to a variety of places. Some will go to assisted living facilities, and others will go to schools, such as Faribault High School and potentially Bethlehem Academy.
The Faribault Color and Honor Guard will start the day at the Rice County Veterans Memorial in front of the county courthouse. The public is invited to the 11 a.m. ceremony. A memorial wreath will be laid and an honored veteran will speak about Veterans Day and its history. Then the colors will be posted and a rifle salute will follow. Taps will be played and a prayer will be given.
After the ceremony, all are invited to lunch at the American Legion Post 43 where the honored veteran will say a few words and a reading will be given for POWs and those missing in action.
“Memorial Day is for those who sacrificed their lives,” Mansfield said. “Veterans day is for those still with us who have served and sacrificed in uniform.”
Veterans Resource Fair
Upcoming events for veterans include a Veterans Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Faribault American Legion Post 43. The fair connects veterans to representatives that help provide services, resources and employment opportunities to veterans in need.
This event is sponsored by American Legion Post 43, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 and Operation: 23 to Zero.