225 seniors of Faribault High School and 16 seniors of the Faribault Area Learning Center filed into the Nomeland Gymnasium for their graduation ceremony Sunday. The school’s band played as the crowd roared with applause.
The graduating class took their seats, unified in hunter green and white caps and gowns. Principal and future superintendent Jamie Bente began the ceremony with the National Anthem.
Outgoing Superintendent Todd Sesker began his address by thanking the seniors and their families who have served, are serving or will serve in the armed forces.
Sesker then brought the five class valedictorians to the stage: John Cunniff, Caleb Dewbery, Lauren McDonough, Henry Schonebaum and Evy Vettrus.
The first half of the commencement address was given by valedictorian Henry Schonebaum. He described how Faribault Public Schools gave them the knowledge needed for the next stage of their lives.
“It is a combination of these skills that we will use for the rest of our lives to become polite, effective and timely members of society,” he said.
In the latter half of the commencement address, Cunniff addressed the transformative events that the graduating class encountered during their time in school.
“The pandemic, which has killed over a million Americans and even more throughout the world, a war in Eastern Europe, an impending recession and unfortunately the ever-constant threat of a mass shooting where seemingly nothing is being done to change that,” Cunniff said. “While the entire world seems to be drowning in negativity, it’s important to realize that there is and always will be hope for the future.”
After the valedictorians were seated, Student Council President Paige Ross took the stage to address her classmates. She began by quoting a musician, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
“If you have the opportunity to play this game of life, you need to appreciate every moment,” she quoted. “A lot of people don’t appreciate their moment until it’s passed.”
Ross looked around at her classmates and their families in the gym and reminded them to appreciate the moment they were in. She was an officer in DECA and noted the theme for DECA this year was “maximize your momentum.” She explained that, as an object gain’s momentum, like a rolling stone, it takes less strength to keep the momentum going. It becomes more difficult to stop. She explained how her classmates have maximized their own momentum.
“Maximizing your momentum is taking advantage of every chance you have, striving for excellence and continuing on a journey that will lead you to your full potential,” she said. “The Class of 2022 has done precisely that during the last 13 years.”
In the name of appreciating her moment, Ross held out her phone on stage and took a selfie with her graduating class. As she stepped off the stage, it was finally the moment for the Faribault School Board to hand out diplomas to the Class of 2022.
Once each graduate received their diplomas, Ross returned to the stage to give some final words. She directed her classmates to move the tassels on their caps from the right to the left and to throw their hats into the air.
The band played out the graduates and the crowd gave them a standing ovation. The graduates met with their friends and families outside of the gym to get pictures and say their farewells.
The school had free at-home COVID tests for anyone to take as they left the building.
As the crowd slowly made its way to their cars, a large portable speaker began to play the song, “Congratulations,” by Post Malone. A group of about 10 seniors stood arm-in-arm and sang the words in unison.