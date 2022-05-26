Faribault High Schools is celebrating 235 graduates, including 65 Honor Graduates who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the past four years.
Five valedictorians have all accumulated a four-year grade point average of 4.0: John Cunniff, Caleb Dewbery, Lauren McDonough, Henry Schonebaum and Evy Vettrus. The valedictorians will speak at commencement on June 5.
John Tyler Cunniff was involved in DECA, Orchestra, and Science Team while at Faribault High School. He also was involved in Big Brothers/Big Sisters. He is the son of Shanda and George Cunniff.
Cunnif will attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and major in finance. He would like to be remembered for his work ethic.
When asked to give advice to his classmates Cunnif said: “Try your best to go through life with an open mind. Don’t let the beliefs that you currently hold cloud your judgment on the decisions you have to make in the future. Oftentimes what you see and hear comes from someone’s perspective, and not always a truthful one, meaning do your best to learn and put your bias aside every day that you can.”
Caleb Michael Dewbery was involved in Robotics and Pep Band. He is the son of Rochelle Dewbery.
Dewbery will attend the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and plans on majoring in biomedical engineering. He would like to be remembered for challenging himself and helping others.
His advice to his classmates is: “We’ve already gone through the worst of it, keep moving forward and you can achieve your goals.” Caleb
Lauren Elizabeth McDonough was involved in gymnastics from her freshman to senior year. She also joined track and field her senior year and was a Link Crew Leader. She was an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, with which she volunteered for many different organizations. She is the daughter of Susan and Scott McDonough.
McDonough will attend the College of St. Benedict/St. John’s University.
She would like to be remembered as the student who "asked a lot of questions…maybe too many at times. Either way, it provided an opportunity to further connect with our amazing teachers at FHS, which often led to sharing stories and some laughs."
McDonough’s advice to her classmates is: “As we move forward, remember that each one of us serves a purpose. There is a plan for all of us. So try new things with an open mind; you never know where that may lead you.”
Henry Karl Schonebaum was involved in soccer, track and field, Math Team, Science Team, DECA, Honor Society and Student Council. He was also involved with the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Cannon Valley Youth Orchestra and the Minnesota Youth Symphonies. He is the son of Daniel Schonebaum and Sigrid Nelson.
Schonebaum will attend Macalester College and major in physics or economics. He would like to be remembered for his involvement in a variety of activities and his work to help others find success.
Schonebaum's advice to his classmates is: “Be engaged in everything you do and remember that you will see results from the work you put in.”
Evy Marie Vettrus is a full-time PSEO student and received her Associates of Arts Degree this spring from South Central College. She played varsity basketball and participated in Link Crew. She is the daughter of Ryan and Angie Vettrus.
She will attend Minnesota State University, Mankato and major in aviation. She would like to be remembered for her strong work ethic and making everyone feel included.
Vettrus had this to say to her classmates: “Don’t take anything for granted and make use of the opportunities you are given because the future is never promised.”