Ann Hofmeister takes pride in what she does, even meticulously aligning the wheels of the showroom bikes. At the end of the long line of motorcycles is a customer service desk. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Bob Hofmeister sold Faribault's Harley-Davidson dealership to his daughter, Ann, in 1999. Now, 23 years later, she stands in the showroom and gazes upon one of the murals of his many races. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Ann Hofmeister was 6 years old when she sat on her very first mini-bike with her father, Bob Hofmeister, on the back. Without telling her, he stood up, relieving the bike of his body weight and propelling Ann and her minibike into a fence.

Ann Hofmeister stands in front of El Diablo, a limited-run $27,900 throwback to a Harley-Davidson design from the 1980s. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Dozens of bikes line the walls and showroom at the Harley-Davidson dealership in Faribault. Their prices range anywhere from a few grand to nearly $30,000. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The last bike and leathers Bob Hofmeister used are on display at the Faribault Harley-Davidson dealership. His race bike, seen here, doubled as his personal one, his daughter, Ann, said. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Faribault Harley-Davidson is celebrating the 45th anniversary of Hofmeister family ownership with a classic car show, a raffle, live music and other festivities this weekend. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

