Ann Hofmeister was 6 years old when she sat on her very first mini-bike with her father, Bob Hofmeister, on the back. Without telling her, he stood up, relieving the bike of his body weight and propelling Ann and her minibike into a fence.
Her dad and brothers couldn't help but laugh, and Ann's embarrassment motivated her to vow to never ride again.
Fast forward nearly half a century later, and she's organized a weekend of events in celebration of the 45th anniversary of her dad buying the Harley-Davidson dealership in Faribault.
Ann's passion wasn't cultivated overnight. In fact, it was nearly two decades after the fence incident before she hopped back on a bike of her own.
"I was usually embarrassed to have to go to school because my dad dropped me off at school on the motorcycle," Ann said. "All the kids would be up to the window looking out and I'd be embarrassed, but it was actually pretty cool."
Ann was a good student and went to college to study accounting. But fate had another idea.
One summer, she started at an entry-level position at her dad's Harley-Davidson dealership in Faribault. She said the experience was valuable because she got a better understanding of how the business worked and how little she could accomplish without everyone on the team.
"I was going to college and working some other job," she said. "But I realized, once I got here, how wonderful this was. So really, until I worked at the dealership, I didn't realize what a great career this could be. I turned it into the best thing I could make it."
This was around the time she bought her own full-size bike at the age of 25. Having her own bike allowed her, for the first time in her life, to feel like she had full control over where she was going.
"Riding my own you have so much more control," she said. "Control over where you're going, where you want to turn, what roads you want to take, where you want to stop, just everything. It's a lot more comfortable being the driver than it is being a passenger."
She began organizing her own cross-country trips with her bike. There would be motorcycle conventions she had to attend for work in Florida, Nevada and California, which she would leave days in advance for on the back of her iron horse.
She loves the way the wind feels, not being trapped inside of a car. She recalls riding beside the Oregon coast and being able to smell the fresh ocean air.
"To see different parts of the country and take it all in, you know, just the openness of being on the bike," said Ann. "I just got back from Portland, Oregon and we were right in those mountains out there. I was reminded how great it is to be in the wide open space. You get by the ocean, you smell the ocean air. Then, you get into the deep pines and all that forest air - it's different than being in a car. I love the open air."
Weaving through the trees, she felt a sense of freedom. Over several years, she developed a respect and appreciation for the sport.
Buying into a dream
Lawyers had to be hired to facilitate the sale of Harley-Davidson Faribault from Bob to Ann in 1999. She said he wasn't the type of dad to give the kids something without making them work for it.
"I was sold the dealership, probably for way too much," Ann said between laughs. "But it didn't matter to me, because I loved what I was doing and I knew it would all work out."
When her father died in 2008, it sent waves of sorrow through the motorcycle community. Bob's death was memorialized in obituary coverage from the Daily News and the Star Tribune.
She honors his legacy with an annual ride of remembrance and a memorial that sits in the back of the Faribault dealership. The memorial has his last race bike and the leathers he wore during his final race.
Ann wanted to continue his dream of sharing the sport, reaching as many people as possible. In 2018 and 2021, she opened two more locations: one in Wisconsin and another in Minnesota.
It's been a long ride for Ann, but she isn't hanging up the helmet yet. She said she hopes to do it until the day she's gone, just like her dad.