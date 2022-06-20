For many vendors, the Faribault Farmers Market is more than a place to purchase locally grown produce and homemade crafts and baked goods.
"It's just a friendly, hometown feeling — where if I were a stranger and I stopped in at that market, it would feel like I was coming home," said 'The Viking Baker' Linda Anderson about the annual summer and fall market. "There is something so special about that atmosphere."
Founders defined "local" as produce grown within 15 miles of Central Park in Faribault. River View Veggie's Mike Johnston said that definition is still used today.
"Every vendor that produces is within that radius," said Johnston, who is pushing 17 years of participation in the market. "That's one of the things I really like about our market. Everything you buy here is grown 15 miles from where you are standing. Not many markets that are that way."
The Faribault Farmers Market is managed by Russ and Donna Bauer and is open Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon through October. Starting July 6, the market will also be open on Wednesdays (through September) from 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Donna said all vendors have to either grow/sell their own produce, make their own crafts or make their own baked goods.
"I think our customers like that and appreciate that," Donna said of the homegrown and homemade qualities. "In the afternoons, we don't have as many vendors as a Saturday because some vendors work other jobs. We're going to work extra hard this year to get more to come on a Wednesday."
Prior to the onset of the pandemic, Donna said the market would bring in 35 vendors. She is expecting that number to return again this year after seeing a slight increase over the last two years. This year Donna said the market has gained approximately three more vegetable growers.
"Picking up the extra vegetable growers is good for the market," Donna said. "I hope everyone's gardens continue to grow well."
The Faribault Farmers Market opened for its 2022 season June 4. Donna said the first two weeks have been going good, despite the rainy weather they had to deal with.
"Customers still came out, but it's going to be a little slow with the vegetables," Donna said. "I know our garden is about two weeks behind; in talking with other vendors it's the same. There are a couple that were able to get some planting in early."
While the produce might be slightly delayed, Johnston reminds consumers to be patient with the Minnesota growing weather. As a community, Johnston feels confident there will be a great selection and volume for people to choose from.
A fresh flower component, under the potential title Blooms at River View, will be added to the business. Johnston said one of his daughters is moving back into the area and was interested in trying sometime different. Johnston said she will have her own vending spot when the time comes.
Until then, Johnston said they are still on track to have all of the products they are well known for, like sweet corn, pumpkins, squash, potatoes, tomatoes, green beans, beets and more.
Johnston enjoys seeing existing and new customers, educating others about the products he grows and seeing the smile on kids' faces in the fall when picking out their pumpkins.
Donna also likes getting to know customers and the interactions that take place.
Anderson believes both vendors and customers have come to appreciate the friendly atmosphere.
"It has a quality about it that makes it so special, so attractive, just perfect. It's really hard to articulate," Anderson said. "I love our market. I love everything about it. It's the best time of my week."
Anderson frequents many farmers markets in the surrounding areas. She feels the bigger markets have become filled with big businesses and corporation farmers. She admits it makes her a little sad when she sees a QR code on a farmers product.
"I like the way our market feels," Anderson said. "I watch these people on Saturday mornings. For families with young children it's an outing. Then we have our wonderful seniors, it's their social time. I love how it feels. It's a perfect setting. Central Park is just so beautiful."
Anderson added, "We make things for you, and/or grow things for you right here. More than that, my customers become my friends. I like to know everyone by name and call them by name. I love the fact, even if people don't want anything, they stop by to say 'hi.' To me, it's just a perfect time."
Due to her vast knowledge of computers, Donna said she has recruited Anderson to take over the market's Facebook page. Anderson said her goal is to feature every single vendor on the page throughout the season as a way to let customers get to know them better than before.
Follow along with Anderson's updates at bit.ly/FaribaultFarmersMarket.