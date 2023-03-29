...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible along with blowing and drifting snow.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could
gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
The new home of Faribault Elks Lodge #1166 will be in the downtown building at 28 Third St. NW, that housed Grandpa Al's and Sawmill Bar and Grill. The Elks have to move by May 1. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Salama Investments, the group that owns Faribo Childcare Center and the Lyndale Halal Market, recently purchased the rest of the building that also housed the Faribault Elks Lodge #1166. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Every table was filled at the 30th annual Faribault Chamber Business Awards luncheon at the Elks Lodge in 2015. The large space will no longer be available for the Elks to hold event, as the group moves into a smaller space downtown. (File photo/Daily News)
The Faribault Elks are packing up and soon will head downtown.
Faribault Elks Lodge #1166 has shared an address with the Lyndale Halal Market for over a decade. Now, they're parting ways.
The Elks are moving to 28 Third St. NW in downtown Faribault, in what was Grandpa Al's restaurant, then the Sawmill Bar and Grill.
Last April, Salama Investments purchased the rest of the 58-year-old Lyndale building for just over $500,000. Salama Investments also owns the Halal Market in that building, and the Faribo Childcare Center.
Manager Abdullahi Hussein was out of town this week, and did not respond to request for comment.
The Elks Lodge was "always leasing the building," according to Facilities Manager Lynn Erickson. She said it's not surprising if the Halal Market would want to expand, as they "always have a lot of traffic."
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was founded more than 150 years ago in New York City, and has since expanded to over 1 million members and more than 2,000 lodges in the U.S., according to its website. Elks support scholarships, drug-awareness programs, do community service, organize after-school programs and more.
According to its website, the Faribault Elks Lodge operates with a "focus on youth, veterans and community." The local branch has donated over $5.5 million to the community over the years.
Erickson said the group is "kind of in both" buildings right now, as members clean and upgrade in preparation for their new home. She said the organization has to be out of the old building by May 1.
Once the Elks are all settled in, she said there will be a public open house, so the community can have a chance to see the new spot. However, there isn't nearly as much space in the new building.
"We do still plan to host events and let people rent the space and such," Erickson said. "We just won't have that banquet area, so we won't be able to host as big of events."
The Faribault Elks Lodge had two areas: a bar and lounge that could seat up to 125 people and the banquet area, which could sit up to 250 people. The new location has just half the square footage.
The Faribault Elks Lodge will soon be neighbors with the Faribault Masonic Lodge No. 9, which also recently downsized.