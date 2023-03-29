Elks 2

Salama Investments, the group that owns Faribo Childcare Center and the Lyndale Halal Market, recently purchased the rest of the building that also housed the Faribault Elks Lodge #1166. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

The Faribault Elks are packing up and soon will head downtown. 


Every table was filled at the 30th annual Faribault Chamber Business Awards luncheon at the Elks Lodge in 2015. The large space will no longer be available for the Elks to hold event, as the group moves into a smaller space downtown. (File photo/Daily News)
The new home of Faribault Elks Lodge #1166 will be in the downtown building at 28 Third St. NW, that housed Grandpa Al's and Sawmill Bar and Grill. The Elks have to move by May 1. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

