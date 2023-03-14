The biggest determinant of a person’s health isn’t their genes, their behaviors or access to clinical care, said Sara Coulter. Social and economic factors are the No. 1 influence on people’s health, the Rice County public health official said during a presentation Monday evening at the Rice County Historical Society Museum.
Her talk about health equity was the latest in the Faribault Diversity Coalition’s monthly speaker series.
Coulter talked about her department’s mission, some of the inequitable barriers to wellness, and some ways the county is working to reduce inequities.
For all people across the county, Coulter said Rice County Public Health works to improve all aspects of health, including physical, mental and social wellness.
Data shows societal inequities in conditions such as employment and housing have a clear impact on health, Coulter said.
“Education is the single-most strongest predictor of health,” she said.
She noted diabetes rates as an example. A recent county survey found about 10% of the county’s residents overall had been told by a doctor they have diabetes. That’s in line with the national norm. But among Rice County residents who make less than $20,000 a year, the percentage jumps to nearly 22%.
The Public Health department began focusing on health equity in 2017 with the development of a health equity plan, Coulter said its outcomes included more equity training and conversations for staff, and changes to the hiring process that promote diversity.
Upcoming initiatives she noted include hiring of bilingual health workers, a campaign to invite Somali girls to play soccer, and the formation of an advisory committee.
The county is in the process of filling new community health worker positions, who speak in Somali provide health education and referrals to community resources.
In conversations with community partners, Coulter said the county heard concern about low Somali youth involvement in club sports. They plan to partner with Somali leaders to promote soccer opportunities, and the school district is planning to provide girls with hijabs designed for athletic activity.
The county is also forming a health equity advisory group to bring diverse insights to the county’s work, Coulter said. Advisors may be eligible for a stipend. Anyone interested can contact her at sara.coulter@ricecountymn.gov.
The date of the next Faribault Diversity Coalition speaker series presentation has not yet been determined. But organizer Kelly Nygaard said the speaker for April has been booked: New Faribault City Council member Adama Youhn Doumbouya, who is a native of Liberia.