The biggest determinant of a person’s health isn’t their genes, their behaviors or access to clinical care, said Sara Coulter. Social and economic factors are the No. 1 influence on people’s health, the Rice County public health official said during a presentation Monday evening at the Rice County Historical Society Museum.


Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments