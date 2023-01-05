The snowiest start to winter in decades has led to an unusual number of no-school days and snow emergencies in Faribault, as well as tough commutes for local drivers and long days for snowplow drivers.
For Faribault Public Schools students, two rounds of snowstorms extended the holiday break both at its start and its end.
A snow day was called Dec. 21, the day before the break was set to begin. Another snow day was called Tuesday, the day classes were set to resume. The continuing snowfall further delayed the return to in-person classes on Wednesday, though students were required to spend the day studying from home.
Superintendent Jamie Bente said the district has two snow days and up to five remote-learning days built into its calendar for the school year.
Schools are required by state law to have a minimum number of days and hours of instruction each year, and can have up to five at-home e-learning days due to bad weather.
The Faribault School District included two extra school days in its calendar, so the first two bad weather cancellations were traditional snow days with no work from home required. Wednesday and any additional cancellation of in-person classes this school year will be e-learning days.
If there are more than four additional cancellations, the district would go back to traditional days off and in-person days would be added on to the calendar later in the school year. But Bente said he does not expect that will be needed.
Extended breaks can lead to some regression in students’ progress. But Bente said he has “full faith in our teachers and our students that they can and will bounce back and make up the learning that was missed.”
For Faribault and southern Rice County, the National Weather Service estimated the latest storm brought 6-8 inches of new snow Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. Northern Rice County saw more — 8-12 inches.
The southern and eastern metro were among the areas that saw the most snow. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had 15 inches — the 17th largest two-day total in its recorded history. KARE11 reported it's the snowiest start to the winter in 30 years.
The ongoing snow prompted a rare two consecutive days of snow emergencies in Faribault. So far this winter there have already been six snow emergencies, which prohibit on-street parking overnight. They help plow drivers most efficiently and effectively remove all the snow from the city’s streets, according to Faribault Public Works Director Travis Block.
Staff with a variety of roles in the public works department double as plow drivers.
“We’ve been having to stay at it but they’re doing a real good job,” Block said.
There have been some overtime hours incurred due to the relentless snow, Block said, but they rearrange schedules and defer non-essential tasks to keep the extra hours to a minimum.
In addition to personnel hours, snowstorms cost the city and its taxpayers for sand and salt to treat the roads and gasoline for the plows, Block said.
The public works director said he and his team are looking forward to at least a few days upcoming with no snow in the forecast.
When the next round does arrive, Block said people can help the plow drivers by removing vehicles from streets during snow emergencies and keep a safe distance behind when they encounter a plow on the road.
Storms require persistence on the part of the plow drivers and patience from commuters.
“We’re all in this together,” he said.