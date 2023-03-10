Fbo DECA 4.jpg

Faribault High School DECA members competed at state this week and will send several members to Orlando in April for the nationals. (Photo courtesy of DECA Advisor Jared Kegler)
Jillian Huberty, 16, holds her fifth-place trophy for the Principles of Business Management category. She qualified for nationals in her first year of being a part of DECA. (Photo courtesy of DECA Advisor Jared Kegler)

Their award-winning season isn’t over yet.


Jacee Frank holds her plaque for earning sixth place in the Independent Business Plan event. (Photo courtesy of DECA Advisor Jared Kegler)
Joey Steinberg (left) and Trent Ta won first place in the Virtual Business rounds one and two, and were the Central Regional Champions. They qualified for nationals in April. (Photo courtesy of DECA Advisor Jared Kegler)

