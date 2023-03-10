Their award-winning season isn’t over yet.
Faribault High School’s DECA team came home with a number of medals and trophies after competing at the State Career Development Conference.
Five students will head to Orlando in late April to compete in the International Career Development Conference after qualifying this week.
According to their website, DECA is a program that prepares high school and college students for the workforce, especially in the business field. The competitions consist of a variety of events from presenting a new business plan to conducting an interview.
At regional competition in January, Faribault’s DECA team earned 38 medals and 12 district champions.
It’s 16-year-old FHS sophomore Jillian Huberty’s first year of DECA, but she managed to snag two gold medals and a silver at the district competition. At state, she kept up the momentum and earned top 5 in her solo event and top 10 in a team one.
She’ll be in Orlando for nationals in April and is happy with her achievement thus far. More than that though, she’s happy with the experience itself.
“I feel really good about (my performance) and, more than just the achievements, it was so fun being at DECA,” she said. “I made so many new connections and that was honestly an achievement in itself, just making all these connections and being with so many likeminded people.”
Faribault DECA member Jacee Frank, 16, is in her third year of DECA and agreed that the season went well.
“We had a lot of new members and … a lot of qualifications for state, which was great,” she said. “Also our chapter was really good when it came to community giving and competing in our campaigns.”
Frank went to state prepared, but wasn’t fully confident after seeing the level of competition she was up against.
“Right away, I mean, I was really shocked,” she said. “I put a lot of hard work and effort into it, but looking at our state competition, I didn’t really see myself moving forward. But I mean, all you got to do is, you know, put some hard work in and it will come together. You just believe in yourself.”
Frank was actually the only solo competitor in the Independent Business Plan event, which she described being a lot like the show “Shark Tank.” She ended up getting sixth with her plan for a event center or venue that offered add-ons, like a photographer or bride and groom suites.
She said she is the first person in Faribault to compete in that category.
Frank earned a trip to Orlando in another contest, alongside partner Mae Tinaglia. They received the School Based Enterprise Gold Certification award.
“I’m proud of how well our kids did in a very difficult competition,” DECA Head Advisor Jared Kegler said. “It’s always fun to compete against the best schools from around Minnesota and come home with hardware. So many of the students poured in extra hours of work outside of school, after school and during their study hall to prepare.”