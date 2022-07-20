Faribault city leaders are considering restricting who can sell newly legalized THC edibles and beverages in the city.
Councilors learned about the new state law and how the city may regulate sales at a Tuesday workshop meeting. There was majority consensus to develop a licensing requirement, similar to the city licenses required for alcohol and tobacco retailers.
On July 1, sale of edible and drinkable products containing 5 milligrams or less of hemp-derived THC per dose became legal in Minnesota. The new law came with few regulations, including that retailers only may sell the products to buyers at least 21 years old.
Cities can opt to create their own additional regulations.
“The council has a lot of options here,” City Administrator Tim Murray said. “You can do nothing and let whoever wants to sell it legally sell it legally. You can go to the opposite end of the spectrum and ban it within the community.”
Police Chief John Sherwin favored a licensing program that would allow officers to inspect businesses that sell the THC products and conduct compliance checks to see if businesses sell to someone under 21.
Other possible regulations, Murray said, could include restricting which retailers can sell the products, permitting sales only in certain zoning districts, limiting the number of retailers in the city, or requiring the products be kept behind a counter.
Councilors’ appetite for restrictions varied from none to as many as legally allowed.
“I’d like to see as little restriction as possible,” Councilor Sara Caron said. “It is medicinal. There are people who depend on it. It should be accessible.”
Councilor Jonathan Wood, meanwhile, said the city should limit sales “to the nth degree.”
“I don’t think this is good for the community,” he said. “I think the right decision is to restrict them as much as you can until there’s better information to go forward.”
Other councilors fell in the middle.
“Let’s set up some basic limitations,” Councilor Royal Ross said, supporting prohibiting sales near schools or churches but not setting a cap on the number of retailers.
There were some differing opinions and no decision Tuesday on what limitations to institute. But there was consensus to direct city staff to prepare a proposal for a THC retailer city licensing program.
