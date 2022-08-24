A 192-unit apartment complex near Faribault Middle School won approvals from the Faribault City Council Tuesday. The approvals came after several neighbors objected and the Planning Commission recommended against it.
Three apartment buildings will be built, one at a time, on a previously city-owned 9-acre property on the southwest corner of 17th Street SW and Willow Street/Albers Avenue next to the Faribault Soccer Complex.
The three-story buildings will charge market-rate rents, according to city planning documents. Two buildings nearest the north and south property lines will have 72 units, and a smaller building in the middle will have 48 units.
There will be access drives that connect to both 17th and Willow streets. A playground and dog park are planned outside, along with a drainage pond and plants to screen the view of the single-family homes to the east.
Total project cost is estimated at $31.5 million.
At a public hearing during the Aug. 1 Planning Commission, residents shared concerns that the apartment complex “would exacerbate existing traffic concerns in the area, result in the loss of open space, and be out of context with the existing low-density residential area to the east,” according to a summary provided to the council by Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen.
The Planning Commission deferred on making a recommendation and took more time to consider the traffic impacts.
A traffic study determined traffic levels “would still be within the acceptable engineering standards,” Kuennen said. In response to the public concern, the plans were updated with improved pedestrian crossings and an easement to allow for potential future improvements at the 17th and Willow streets intersection.
City Engineer Mark DuChene said he and the county engineer also will work together on a broader traffic study for the area that incorporates other anticipated development in the area, including a new Divine Mercy Catholic School.
The changes and future study plans were not enough to appease the majority of Planning Commission members’ concerns over traffic. On Aug. 15, the commission voted to recommend against the project.
City staff, meanwhile, recommended the council approve the apartment complex, and the council agreed on Tuesday. Some councilors expressed concern over growing traffic congestion in that area.
“But whether we build this apartment building or not, those concerns are not going to change,” Mayor Kevin Voracek said. “It all has to go back to the county and city traffic study to correct these issues that have gone on deaf ears for many years.”
Council members also cited the need for more rental housing in Faribault. The vacancy rate is less than 1% — well below the ideal 5%, Voracek noted.
Councilor Tom Spooner said he personally doesn’t like large apartment complexes, but they help provide needed housing.
“There’s a need for these in town,” he said. “I’m not a fan of them, but I’m going to approve them. I think they are the way of the future.”
The council also approved measures to establish a tax increment financing district to support the project. The amount of the tax subsidy that will be awarded to the developer will be decided at a later date.