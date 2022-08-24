Willow Street apartments

A rendering shows one of the three apartment buildings planned at 17th Street SW and Willow Street. (Graphic via city of Faribault)

A 192-unit apartment complex near Faribault Middle School won approvals from the Faribault City Council Tuesday. The approvals came after several neighbors objected and the Planning Commission recommended against it.

