Faribault city officials are moving ahead with plans for some updates to their historic City Hall, including new bathrooms and a remodel of the City Council chambers.

City Hall

Faribault City Hall, which was built in 1894, is getting a remodel. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)


Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments