Faribault city officials are moving ahead with plans for some updates to their historic City Hall, including new bathrooms and a remodel of the City Council chambers.
The upgrades will enhance technology, aesthetics and accessibility.
Cost estimates are not yet developed, according to Parks and Recreation Director Paul Peanasky, who is overseeing the project. The city’s Capital Improvement Plan has set aside up to $700,000.
City councilors heard a planning update and weighed in on two design options during a workshop Tuesday evening.
The work will include replacing the bathrooms on the first floor and add a room for breastfeeding.
Peanasky shared two early design options. Councilors preferred the option with two single-user restrooms that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and a corner hallway.
The other option would have included a third bathroom. But it would not have met ADA requirements. And the design would have placed two bathrooms adjacent to a window, requiring the window be changed to a frosted glass.
In the Council Chambers, counselors looked at options for making the council dais fully accessible.
The horseshoe-shaped dais at the front of the room is where City Council and Planning Commission members sit during meetings, along with some city staff. It currently is not wheelchair accessible because it is on a raised platform and not enough room between the dais and the walls.
All plans call for moving the dais inward. Councilors briefly debated whether they need to be on a platform and decided to keep it, because it improves visibility for audience members in the back of the room. A ramp will be added on one side of the platform in place of the current step.
New audience seating and sound system and other technology updates also are part of the plans for the Council Chambers. The technology plans will be more thoroughly defined at a later date.
On the third floor of City Hall, Peansky also outlined plans for a little-used meeting room. The small room will be expanded by removing closets and reducing the size of a currently vacant adjacent office. New furnishings and technology updates also are among the plans.
Other planned work includes new carpeting throughout the building, and parking lot and other exterior site improvements.
Peanasky said more detailed design work is the next step, followed by contractor bidding.
“We wont start any construction probably until the end of July at the earliest,” he said.