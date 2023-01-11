Interested in serving on the Faribault City Council, but not a fan of campaigning? Now is your chance.
The city will appoint someone to serve on the council for the next two years after Councilor Jonathan Wood resigned.
“Professional and personal demands on my time going into the new year have led me to conclude that I will be unable to commit the time and effort needed to be as effective and informed as I would want to be,” Wood wrote in a resignation letter.
Wood was appointed to the council in 2019 to fill the remainder of Steve Underdahl’s term after Underdahl was elected to the Rice County Board of Commissioners. Wood beat out John Rowan, who had served six years on the council already before losing a reelection bid, to win the appointment. Wood then ran for election in 2020 and started a four-year term in 2021.
“I am extremely grateful for being given the opportunity to serve my community,” Wood wrote in his brief resignation letter.
He resigned with slightly less than two years left on his term. That, by state law, means the remaining councilors must appoint someone to fill Wood’s seat through Jan. 5, 2025.
At a workshop meeting Tuesday, City Administrator Tim Murray told remaining councilor they “have a lot of latitude” under state law in how they may choose an appointee.
Murray recommended they use the same process used to select Wood, who was the last appointee. Councilors agreed and approved the application process at its action meeting on Tuesday.
Faribault residents interested in the post are invited to submit a letter of interest by Jan. 26.
The council will hold a special workshop on Jan. 31 to discuss the applications. The chosen applicant will likely be appointed at a special meeting on Feb. 7.
Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
