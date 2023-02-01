Five candidates remain in the running to become the next Faribault City Council member.
The finalists are Mandy Barnes, Nichole Louis, Laura McColley, Sam Temple and Chuck Thiele. They will be interviewed next Tuesday, and someone likely will be selected then to fill the council vacancy through early 2025.
The remaining city councilors will appoint someone to replace Jonathan Wood. He resigned last month, about two years into his four-year term, citing new “professional and personal demands.”
Seventeen candidates submitted letters of interest by the deadline.
“We’ve done a few appointments in my time but we’ve never come close to having 17 people apply,” longtime City Administrator Tim Murray.
An 18th person also applied but did so after the deadline, Murray added at a council workshop meeting Tuesday evening.
The five current council members and mayor had reviewed the letters of interest before the workshop.
“We do appreciate everybody who threw in their name, because it’s always nice to have volunteers,” said Mayor Kevin Voracek. He asked that city staff reach out to all the candidates and invite them to also apply for remaining vacancies on city commissions.
It took councilors only a few minutes to narrow the field of candidates to six. They also quickly decided to seek more information from some candidates before selecting a councilor.
Lengthier debates followed about whether to first further narrow the field of candidates and what questions to ask them.
While several council members wanted to reduce the number to four or five, but new Councilor Adama Youhn Doumbouya wanted to hear more from all six.
“I don't see any reason why you have to reduce the number because it’s just six,” he said.
The discussion ended in a compromise of removing one name from contention: Brian Peterson. Councilors included him in the first round after noting he was the only candidate to previously have run for City Council.
But the majority of councilors agreed there were more qualified candidates than Peterson. He didn’t provide any biographical information in his letter of interest, instead focusing it on his belief the city should reduce spending and lower taxes and fees.
Discussion over what additional information to seek ended in a two-part plan.
The finalists are being asked to provide written responses to four questions about their civic involvement, how they would support diversity and inclusion and the city’s 2040 Vision and Comprehensive Plan, and if they realize the time commitment required.
During the next council workshop on Tuesday the finalists will be asked to give a three-minute presentation about themselves, with no defined questions.
The council has also scheduled a special business meeting Tuesday to potentially make an appointment.