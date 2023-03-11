The local buses are launching a months-long effort to develop a new reroute, first getting input from their riders.
Hiawathaland Transit, the bus service serving Rice, Goodhue and Wabasha Counties, announced plans to reroute their Faribault bus service. The new route, expected to roll out in July, will be developed based on the needs and input of its ridership.
To get this input, Hiawathaland is holding an open house on Wednesday at Faribo Town Square. Free bus tokens will be provided to pay for the ride to and from the meeting. There is also a survey online.
Hiawathaland Transit is part of Three Rivers Community Action Project, a nonprofit that operates several services in the region. The service provides low-cost rides along two routes in Faribault, as well as on-demand rides by request.
There are three buses that operate in Faribault, and a Northfield-Faribault connection bus, all of which are fitted with a mobility lift.
The last time a reroute happened was February 2020, but the pandemic changed things, according to Hiawathaland Transportation Director Peter Schepers.
“At this stage, we’re seeing ridership come back. We’re seeing the steady gains, which is great,” he said. “So we thought, you know, now is probably an appropriate time to go through the process again.”
The buses are mostly funded by grants and not technically public transit, so there are some liberties that come with that.
“We will also deviate off of the route on a request,” Schepers said. “So say, you know, somebody lives two blocks off of a route stop. Upon request, we will deviate to that location.”
The dial-a-ride is another unique aspect to their service. People can call 866-623-7505 or fill out the form on ThreeRiversCAP.org/Request-a-Ride at least a day in advance to request a bus come pick them up and drop them off at locations of their choosing within the city.
Rides along the regular route cost $1.25, dial-a-ride service is $1.75 and the Faribault-Northfield connector is $3.
Anyone can ride the bus, and those helping someone with a disability can ride for free. Since drivers won’t give out change, Schepers encouraged riders to visit Faribault City Hall or Three Rivers in Faribo Town Square to purchase bus tokens.