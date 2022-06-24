Twin brothers from Faribault are accused of sexually abusing a girl and one allegedly bribed her with marijuana, a cellphone and money. They also reportedly bribed other children not to report the abuse, including giving a young child marijuana.
Anthony Munoz and Alfredo Deanda Munoz, 22, were both charged with multiple felony counts of criminal sexual conduct this week in Rice County District Court.
A girl told police last year she had been sexually assaulted from approximately age 11 to 13 at two different residences in Faribault, according to the court charging complaints.
She said the abuse started when she asked Anthony for money and he gave her $200 to let him touch her inappropriately. Anthony then allegedly gave the girl money for other forms of sexual contact. When Alfredo learned it was happening, he also allegedly began sexually assaulting the girl. The sexual assaults reportedly included times when she was sleeping.
The child said Anthony gave her money and a cellphone on which he sent her messages. She said he also gave her marijuana and smoked it with her.
One of the girl’s siblings reported to an investigator once seeing Anthony give the girl “bad touches,” and he allegedly gave the siblings money and other items to leave him alone with the girl. The sibling also said Anthony gave the siblings marijuana and the child was 6 or 7 years old at the time.
Another sibling reported the girl had told her siblings about sexual encounters with both brothers, and the brothers gave the siblings items in exchange for not telling their parents.
Anthony and Alfredo both denied the allegations, according to the court complaints.
The investigator confronted Anthony about Snapchat messages exchanged with the girl that reportedly referenced smoking together and Anthony owing the girl money. Anthony claimed other people had access to his Snapchat account, and one of them must have sent those messages.
Both brothers were issued summons to make first court appearances on July 20.