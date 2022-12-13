The owner of a Faribault body shop that is building a new location also is buying a Waseca shop.
Dave’s Body Shop has been operating in Waseca since 1989 under the ownership of husband-wife team Dave and Paulette Krampitz. The duo recently took steps to move back from the business they’ve built.
Willie Malecha, meanwhile, has been running his own body shop in Faribault since 2000 — Malecha’s Auto Body. Recently, he and wife Ali have been looking to expand operations. They are building a new, larger 10,400-square shop on Second Avenue NW at Highway 3, not far from their current location.
The two parties were connected through a mutual third party. Willie said the opportunity fit exactly with his plans to expand.
“I’ve always wanted a second location, and when this whole deal came, it was just the perfect fit,” Willie said.
“We talked, and it was pretty clear that these were the type of people I wanted to sell the business to,” Dave said. “We wanted to sell to someone that has a good reputation; they have a good reputation in Faribault. They run a similar style of business. … It was a good fit for both of us.”
While the decision to sell the shop may not have been an easy one for Dave and Paulette, it was the course that they decided would be best for the shop. There’s more tech than ever before, and Dave and Paulette say they felt that Willie and Ali could handle that side of the business better.
“This business has changed a lot. … It’s not as easy as it was 20 years ago,” Dave said. “I don’t like all that change, but you have to change to stay in this industry.”
Even though Dave’s has now officially changed hands, the two parties agree that customers won’t see many changes. Willie said the Krampitzes and the Malachas run a “similar style of business.”
“We get up, and we go to work for our customers, because we care about them, and that’s why we’re successful,” Willie said.
He noted that a new customer base is part of what excited the couple so much about this project.
“It’s what keeps me going every day. … It’s what makes me excited to get up is that you’re not doing the same thing every day. I never know what my day is going to bring,” Willie said.
“I was kind of getting tired [of the routine], and I wanted a break from doing the same thing every day,” Ali said. “Now, I’m seeing different people and doing different things.”
Though they’ve transferred ownership, the Krampitzes are not removed completely from the shop. Dave said he works with Willie almost every day, and the two couples agree that it will take some time to transfer ownership completely.
“I’m taking what I’ve done [in Faribault] and what [Dave’s] done here and am figuring out what’s going to be the best plan for each location.” Ali said. “I’m taking some ideas and processes back to Faribault and vice versa. … I’m just watching how things are being handled and taking bits and pieces and making it work the best we can.”