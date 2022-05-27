The following candidates have filed to run for area offices in the November General Election.

Tuesday is the last day candidates can file.

Faribault City Council (three at-large seats): Thomas Spooner, Peter Van Sluis, Adama Youhn Doumbouya

Rice County Sheriff: Jesse Thomas, Ross Spicer, Richard Bailey

Rice County Attorney: John Fossum, Brian Mortenson

Rice County Commissioner District 3: Steven J. Hauer, David J. Miller

Rice County Commissioner District 4: Steve Underdahl

Rice County soil and water supervisor District 5:

Rice County soil and water supervisor District 5: Richard F. Peterson

Senate District 19: John Jasinski, R

Senate District 22: Rich Draheim, R

Senate District 58: Bill Lieske, R; Clarice Grabau, DFL

House District 19A: Brian Daniels, R

House District 22B: Marcia Stapleton, DFL; Brian Pfarr, R

House District 58A: Gary Bruggenthies, R; Kristi Pursell, DFL

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments