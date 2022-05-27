Faribault area election filings Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email May 27, 2022 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following candidates have filed to run for area offices in the November General Election.Tuesday is the last day candidates can file.Faribault City Council (three at-large seats): Thomas Spooner, Peter Van Sluis, Adama Youhn DoumbouyaRice County Sheriff: Jesse Thomas, Ross Spicer, Richard BaileyRice County Attorney: John Fossum, Brian MortensonRice County Commissioner District 3: Steven J. Hauer, David J. MillerRice County Commissioner District 4: Steve UnderdahlRice County soil and water supervisor District 5:Rice County soil and water supervisor District 5: Richard F. PetersonSenate District 19: John Jasinski, RSenate District 22: Rich Draheim, RSenate District 58: Bill Lieske, R; Clarice Grabau, DFLHouse District 19A: Brian Daniels, RHouse District 22B: Marcia Stapleton, DFL; Brian Pfarr, RHouse District 58A: Gary Bruggenthies, R; Kristi Pursell, DFL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rice County Commissioner Politics District Candidate Steven J. Hauer David J. Miller John Fossum General Election Senate Office Election Bill Lieske Supervisor Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Charges: Faribault couple caught with 3,000 fentanyl pills Former Faribault man sentenced for tax evasion Vote Brad Finstad for Congress Tuesday May 24th Faribault Public Schools plans survey to gauge referendum support Medford man dies in Highway 60 crash Upcoming Events May 27 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Fri, May 27, 2022 May 27 Bingo Fri, May 27, 2022 May 28 Wednesday Wear Sat, May 28, 2022 May 28 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, May 28, 2022 May 28 Roy Orbison Ultimate Tribute by David K Sat, May 28, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices