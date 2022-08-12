Willow Street demo

Building demolition has begun to make way for redevelopment of property east of Willow Street and south of First Street NE. The former occupants included Lockerby Sheet Metal, VP Online Auctions and Sons of Silence properties. The Xcel Energy substation will remain. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

The developer of a four-story apartment building in Faribault may receive up to $700,000 in tax increment financing subsidies.

Apartment rendering (copy) (copy)

A planned $13 million, 77-unit apartment building will receive an estimated $700,000 in tax increment financing assistance. (Image from city of Faribault)

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments