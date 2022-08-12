The developer of a four-story apartment building in Faribault may receive up to $700,000 in tax increment financing subsidies.
The Faribault City Council gave several more approvals for the 77-unit building near the viaduct Wednesday, including sale of city land and creation of a tax increment financing district.
The city purchased several acres of land east of Willow Street and south of First Street NE aiming to facilitate a redevelopment. The council approved selling a portion of the land to Mac Hamilton for $300,000.
Hamilton is building a $13 million market-rate apartment building on the site. The council gave the first round of approvals for the development earlier this month.
The purchase and development agreement pledges the city to build a city street, extend utility lines and create a stormwater drainage pond, all of which will serve the apartments as well as senior housing also planned on the site. The city is retaining some land for a public parking lot.
Tax increment financing (TIF) is a development tool that returns all or a portion of new property taxes generated by a new development back to the developer.
The council on Wednesday approved the creation of an economic development workforce housing TIF district. That’s a new type of district allowed in communities that meet criteria including an apartment vacancy rate of less than 3%. Formation of the new district also required the consent of the Faribault School Board and Rice County Board of Commissioners, which both boards granted last month.
“As with most multi-family housing developments, the cost of land acquisition, site and public improvements, utilities and construction — coupled with rising interest rates and material shortages — makes the development not feasible without tax increment assistance,” Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen wrote in a memo to the City Council.
The details of the disbursement of TIF dollars still need to be approved in a separate document. But Jason Aarsvold from Ehlers, a financial advisory firm hired by the city to do a financial analysis, outlined the proposal Wednesday.
Hamilton will get back 90% of the taxes paid for the next nine years, up to $700,000. The city will take the other 10% to cover administrative costs.
“The developer has to come up with their own financing, and the district will reimburse them over time,” Aarsvold told the council. “The city isn’t obligated to do anything up front, or anything more than what increment comes out of this district.”
Aarsvold said Ehlers examined the developer’s cost and revenue projects and came to $700,000 as the amount needed to make the project financially viable for the developer.
“The conclusion was that the project does not generate a sufficient return without TIF,” Aarsvold said.
The City Council unanimously approved the TIF district without discussion after no objections were made during the mandatory public hearing.