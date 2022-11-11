Pvt. Charles Shepherd’s son, Larry Shepherd, takes Sen. Amy Klobuchar on a tour through his father’s possessions on displayThursday at the Veterans Service Building in St. Paul. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
Senator Klobachar gave a speech Thursday. Alongside her is Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, and Larry Shepherd, son of Pvt. Charles Shepherd. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
Sen. Amy Klobuchar presents the Purple Heart to the family of late Pvt. Charles Shepherd. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
Senator Amy Klobuchar stands with the family of Pvt. Charles Shepherd. Larry Shepherd is holding his father's Purple Heart. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
Photos of Private Charles Shepherd after World War I were on display in the conference room (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
Private Charles Shepherd was honorably discharged from the Army in 1919 (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
Just days before Armistice Day, Pvt. Charles Shepherd was injured while assisting other injured World War I soldiers. On the eve of Armistice Day — now known as Veterans Day — 104 years later, Charles Shepherd’s family accepted a long-deserved honor.
The Purple Heart is awarded to armed service members injured or killed in the line of duty after April 1917. On Thursday morning, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar presented the medal to the Shepherd family.
In attendance at the ceremony was Shepherd’s son Larry, who received the award in honor of his late father. Larry Shepherd, a Faribault resident, is an Air Force veteran who served as a C130 engineer during the Vietnam War. Joining him was his daughter-in-law Judy, his granddaughter Lori Lambert, and Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke.
Pvt. Charles Shepherd was injured during combat in France. While carrying a squadron mate in a stretcher, a German soldier shot Shepherd in the forearm. He continued to bring the injured soldier to a medical station, but the man did not survive.
En route to the medical station, Shepherd and his fellow soldiers faced gas attacks while taking cover in a French town. Shepherd protected his lungs by breathing through a handkerchief filled with dirt.
Just five days later, on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, the armistice that concluded hostilities was signed.
Shepherd was discharged and returned home to his farm in Montana. He went on to become a postmaster and raised three children with his wife.
Shepherd’s son says his father rarely spoke of the war or how he was injured. Shepherd suffered severe PTSD.
“He was a changed man when he returned,” Larry Shepherd said. “And not for the better.”
Charles Shepherd never received a Purple Heart after they began being awards in 1932, to veterans killed or injured after April 5, 1917. Shepherd’s family reached out to Klobuchar to assist them in posthumously awarding Charles Shepherd for his service in World War I.
Klobuchar gave a brief speech to begin the medal ceremony Thursday after meeting with the family.
“We are here on the eve of Veterans Day to rightfully recognize the service of someone who did so much for this country,” Klobuchar said. “It’s my honor to share his story.”
Klobuchar spoke on the importance of honoring U.S. veterans.
“It has been said that a nation that forgets its defenders will itself be forgotten. We tell the world who we are as a state and as a country by remembering to recognize our heroes,” Klobuchar said. “Part of how we do that is by making sure that we don’t forget courageous soldiers like Pvt. Charles Shepherd, because this story, and this medal, will be held in their family forever.
After Larry Shepherd also gave a few remarks, the family came to the front and Klobuchar awarded the Purple Heart and a certificate honoring the late private.
“It is never too late to honor the bravest among us,” Klobuchar said.
