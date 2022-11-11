Just days before Armistice Day, Pvt. Charles Shepherd was injured while assisting other injured World War I soldiers. On the eve of Armistice Day — now known as Veterans Day — 104 years later, Charles Shepherd’s family accepted a long-deserved honor.

Shepherd1.JPG

A picture of Pvt. Charles Shepherd was on display at the Veterans Service Building in St. Paul. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)


Shepherd3.JPG

Private Charles Shepherd and his family. 
Shepherd5.JPG

Pvt. Charles Shepherd’s son, Larry Shepherd, takes Sen. Amy Klobuchar on a tour through his father’s possessions on displayThursday at the Veterans Service Building in St. Paul. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
Shepherd10.JPG

Senator Klobuchar gives a Purple Heart to Larry Shepherd, son of Pvt. Charles Shepherd Thursday during a ceremony in St. Paul. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
Shepherd14.JPG

Senator Klobuchar stands with Larry Shepherd and Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)

Reach reporter Josh McGovern at 507-333-3128.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments