When Honesty Nagel would visit her grandma in Texas as a child, she would make her dad take her to the raspa stands.

raspas 1.jpg

Arturo Ortega, of Faribault, ponders getting an horchata-flavored raspa from Honesty Nagel, of Faribault, at her raspa stand on Thursday. At bottom right, Mariana Williams, 5, eats her raspa. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


raspas 4.jpg

Honesty Nagel, of Faribault, is the owner of Icy Chopps, a raspa (shaved ice) stand. Her claim to fame is the chamoy and tajin that she adds to the raspas, a popular treat in the South. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
raspas 2.jpg

Kharter Murray, 8, grabs a rainbow raspa from Honesty Nagel, of Faribault, who owns Icy Chopps, a shaved ice and raspa stand. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Shaved Ice 2.jpg

Honesty Nagel and her daughters, Mataya Williams, 5, (right) and Mariana Williams, 4, run the Icy Chopps Shaved Ice and Raspa stand outside Faribault High School most days, when they’re not doing an event. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

