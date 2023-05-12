When Honesty Nagel would visit her grandma in Texas as a child, she would make her dad take her to the raspa stands.
Raspa is the Spanish word for a summertime dessert made of shaved ice and flavored syrup, sometimes with condensed milk.
“I would have my dad bring me there like three times a day, every day,” she said. “Because I knew I’m wasn’t going to get it again until the next time I would to come back to Texas. When I was younger, I told my dad ‘You should start one of these back home. I think you would do good.’”
He never did, but she didn’t forget the idea.
Nagel is now the proprietor of Icy Chopps, a family-owned-and-operated stand across the street from Faribault High School that sells raspas.
Last summer, Nagel decided to give it a shot. Every day except Sunday, she puts the stand up in her driveway across from Faribault High School and gets to work.
“It’s a good feeling just to know people are excited to actually come and try your product,” she said. “And it’s nice to know that people are understandable too. Because I’m trying. It’s just hard to get to where you want to get to, when you are a single mom and you’re trying to climb the ladder.”
At her stand, Nagel sells the raspas with flavored syrup and some Mexican add-ons, like tajin and chamoy. Tajin is a popular seasoning blends in Mexican cuisine made of salt, lime and chili powder, which give a tangy, slightly spicy, flavor, and chamoy has a fruity syrup with a sweet-and-sour flavor.
“Each day is so different and unique,” she said. “Just the other day, there was a bus full of kids. They were just playing baseball against us, and a bus driver comes with kids, opens the bus door and is like, ‘Hey, you got enough for us?’ And I’m like, ‘You bet we do.’ So things like that are kind of cool.”
Soon, Nagel would like to add more offerings, like ice cream and fresh fruit. She is working on getting the proper licensing for those. She’s only permitted to sell the shaved ice for now.
Sometimes she gets to set the stand up at charity events, but has only done that a handful of times so far. Her grandmother, Rosa Torrez, had her set up the raspa stand at a quinceanera recently.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Torrez said of the stand. “I had her come out to a quinceanera and, instead of doing cake, we just did the raspas. All the kids just loved it, and it gave her a chance to meet people and get the word out.”
Nagel’s ultimate goal for the stand is to keep expanding and eventually turn it into a franchise, bringing the southern staple to other cities and states in the North.
“A lot of people will come and they’ll say ‘Oh, I’m from down South and we have these stands everywhere,’” Nagel said. “It’s interesting and cool because they’ll tell me their story, and I’ll tell them that’s where I got the idea. They’ll say ‘This is a great idea, and I love that it’s here because there’s nothing like it around.’”
She has now started bringing her stand to occasional charity events. For every cup that she sells, she donates a dollar to the charity.
“We did good,” she said of her first charity event last year in Medford. “So, I donated the dollar per cup to them. Then, on top of that, I gave them all of our tips that we made that night as well. I guess they were really shocked.”
On Saturday, she’ll be at the Medford Public Schools’ softball fields for a benefit for Cody Concannon, who is battling brain cancer.
Single mom
In addition to running Icy Chopps, Nagel works full time and takes care of five children.
“It’s very, very difficult,” she said. “I try to like divide my time as best as I can between my jobs, but it’s hard. I work all shifts to try to be there for my kids too. So there’s times where I’ll work overnights, come home, get them ready and come home, in the summertime, to make our stuff and get everything prepared to come out at 3 (p.m.). Then, I won’t go to bed until that night.”
But she is determined to keep the stand going.
“People tell me ‘You don’t sleep much’ and I say ‘No, I’ll sleep when I die,’” she said. “If there’s a will, there’s a way. And I’m gonna find the way. So I’m just hoping this does good, you know?
“I’m just trying to show my kids that it’s possible. That anything you set your mind to doing, as long as you truly believe you have the power to do it, you can be successful in doing it. So I want them to be able to see that, and hopefully leave them something. That’s what I’m shooting for.”
As much work as she puts in, she isn’t doing it all by herself. Her grandmother helps out when needed, she said.
“I am thankful,” she said. “Like I do have family that helps out and we are close. So like, when I do work overnights, my grandma will pop up and and stay and help and keep an eye on the girls.”
Her kids also help.
“They can cook. They’ll help me clean. They have chores that they do to help me, to help us,” she said. So we just kind of got a system down and just kind of run with it. It is a lot, though.”