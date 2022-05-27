In just three years, Vintage Escapes Winery has nearly tripled the number of wines available.
The first vines of were planted at the veteran-owned and family-operated winery in the spring of 2017. The tasting room opened for business in May 2019.
Owners Dan and Ashley Reller now have more items to add to their list of achievements.
Vintage Escapes Winery recently earned double gold medals for three wines in the International Cold Climate Wine Competition.
“Being that it’s an international wine competition that’s well known in the wine industry, we’re very humbled (and proud) to have received such honors,” Ashley said. “…we were just speechless. We’ve worked really hard.”
The three wines that earned the Reller’s double gold honors are: Frontenac 2020, Marquette 2019 and Marquette Reserve 2019.
Nine other wines from Vintage Escapes, located southwest of Shieldsville, received silver or bronze awards.
The competition was canceled the past two years due to COVID. The last time this competition took place in 2019, the winery won ‘Best of Show’ in red wines with its Marquette wine.
The competition is presented by the Minnesota Grape Growers Association, in partnership with the University of Minnesota.
The annual competition is coined as the only competition dedicated to cold climate grapes varieties.
Dan said over 300 wines were entered into the competition, with only 12 total wines earning double gold honors.
“We are very proud of what we have been able to accomplish, and we are continually getting better. The future looks great,” Dan said.
Vintage Escapes Winery was also a finalist for the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism’s 2022 Business of the Year award.
“That was exciting, and very humbling,” Ashley said of the recent recognitions.
Looking ahead
Vintage Escapes is nestled on Dodd Road between Kilkenny and Faribault, about 3 miles southwest of Shieldsville.
The Rellers looked are celebrating their three year anniversary on May 28 with their newest addition: an outdoor pavilion.
The project was extended to over one year due to construction delays and material shortages, but Ashley said the new outdoor-space more than doubled their covered seating area. The extra space, Ashley said, will allow them to host more private events.
While owning and operating a winery is a true labor of love, Dan said it’s rewarding to see the life cycle of the fruits unfold right before their eyes. Dan, Ashley and their 7-year-old son River wear multiple hats within the business as a farmer growing the fruit, manufacturer and retailer.
“We go from the vine to the glass,” Dan said. “That also makes it very challenging, because normally businesses focus on just one of those things.”
Ashley said the winery is a true family-operated business, as each person has their own role. Ashley takes charge with making the wine. Dan is the ‘cellar-rat’ in the winery and takes care of all 3 acres of vineyard. River greets customers, serves waters and sometimes takes dogs for walks.
“Our customers all know River,” Ashley said. “We work together as a family and have a small amount of staff who become a part of our family. The best thing is seeing people enjoy the wine we put so much effort into producing.”
Giving credit to the staff, Dan said they wouldn’t be able to operate as well without them.
With a selection of 17 different wines, Dan said they take pride in having a variety of wine for everybody’s tastes. Ashley said they’ve even been known to convert non-wine drinkers.
Along with the wines, Ashley said they also have wine cocktails on the menu, and food items for lunch and dinner.