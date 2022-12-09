After years of selling out of their home and from under a tent, members of a Faribault family now have a food truck from which to sell their famous pupusas.
The new Delicious Pupusas Cheverri food truck will make its debut in Faribault this weekend.
Pupusas are a flatbread traditional to El Salvador and Honduras. Delicious Pupusas uses family matriarch Consuelo Sandoval’s secret recipes for the flatbread and toppings. Her topping options include salsa, cheese and beans and curtido, a Salvadoran cabbage slaw relish.
The recipes were so popular among extended family and friends that daughter Silvia Echeverria proposed they sell her food.
“They liked it so much. I thought we should share it, ” Echeverria said.
They began by selling out their house and promoting the sales on Facebook.
That went so well Echeverria partnered with her mom to turn the at-home operation into an official business.
For the last few years they have been setting up a tent under which they sell their fare, predominantly in the warmer months. They set up at community events around the region, including the Rice County Fair, International Festival Faribault and the Riverwalk Market Fair in Northfield.
Sandoval, who is otherwise retires, oversees the food. Echeverria, who also has a small cleaning company, oversees all the business affairs. Family members and friends help work at events, including Angel Mora, Echeverria’s husband, and their children, Brian, Tito and Jairo.
Sandoval and Echeverria saved up and now have a food truck trailer that hit the road this week. It made its debut at Northfield’s Winter Walk on Thursday and is outside the Faribault Hy-Vee Friday and Saturday.
Echeverria said the trailer will allow the family to make and sell their pupusas more regularly during the cold months. In recent winters they had returned each winter to selling from home and at occasional events.
With the new truck they also are planning to someday soon expand their menu with offerings that also reflect the family’s Mexican heritage. Quesadillas and pozole (a soup) are the likely additions, Echeverria said.
As they’ve gained popularity, Echeverria said they have kept and will continue to keep true to the recipes and ingredients they grew up with. Sandoval only uses beans from her home country, for example.
While there are options that are less expensive and speedier to prepare, Echeverria said their traditions are what make their fare special.