DSC_0972.JPG

Some of the contestants opted to fish off the bridge over the King Mill Dam.
DSC_0971.jpg

Tim Passel photographs daughter Claire's first ever fish. 

Claire Passel, 6, caught her first fish ever Saturday at King Mill Park.


DSC_0985.JPG

Claire Passel, 6, in front with her father Tim Passel, was among over 50 young anglers who competed in the kids fishing contest Saturday morning at King Mill Park in Faribault. (Kristine Goodrich photos/southernminn.com)
DSC_1002.JPG

From left, Dan Gare, Neva Voeltz, Steve Patee and Hunter Gare tally the weigh-in results. 
DSC_0990.JPG

Dozens of families fished on the Cannon River at King Mill Park in Faribault Saturday morning. 
DSC_0973.JPG

Michael Sena helps daughter Catalina, 5, take hold of a fish she caught. (Kristine Goodrich photos/southernminn.com)
DSC_1000.JPG

Jackson Vargo, 11, was happy with his final catch, even though it was reeled in a few seconds too late. 
  

