After costs came in much higher than expected, Faribault Public Schools is abandoning a consortium model for its online academy and will instead move to bring the programming back fully in-house.
At a special meeting on Monday, the School Board approved $840,000 in funding to continue and build on its Falcons Online Academy. That funding will primarily go to covering the additional staff needed to run the program, plus around $80,000 devoted to software.
The district established the Falcons Online Academy in the fall of 2021. With an eye to saving money, the district had previously embraced plans to partner with Owatonna Public Schools and other local districts for an online consortium, budgeting $580,000 to cover its share of the partnership.
However, Superintendent Jamie Bente said it quickly became clear that the consortium would not provide the hoped for savings. After digging into updated numbers, Bente said it became clear that the consortium would actually cost the district over $1 million.
“That number we would say is more on the conservative side. It could go up from there,” added Bente. “With that new information, I halted the talks with the consortium and said I’m going to have to convene with the School Board because that’s a lot more than what the board approved.”
Under the plan laid out by Bente, the independent Falcons Online Academy will be staffed by a coordinator, six teachers, a counselor and a clerical worker. They will devise and oversee coursework utilizing software from Edgenuity (now operating as Imagine Learning), which has been the course provider for Falcons Online Academy.
There’s been a surge in the number of students utilizing the Falcons Online Academy. According to Director of Finance and Operations Scott Gerdes, about 144 students were enrolled in the first semester, and about 240 in the second semester.
Bente noted that those figures are in line with a broader national trend toward increased interest in online learning. Offering flexibility and convenience, online learning programs are now offered by about 100 providers in Minnesota.
The additional expenditures will leave a budget hole of about $260,000, which Gerdes said would partially be covered by remaining federal pandemic-relief funds, which will be available for the final time in the 2023-24 school year.
While the additional expense may be stiff, especially as the district is continuing to pursue reductions elsewhere despite promises of additional funding through the state, Gerdes and Bente warned that not funding a robust online academy could cost much more.
With so many online learning options available, students dissatisfied with their Faribault's option can easily choose to open enroll in another program, causing Faribault to lose revenue through the per-pupil state aid formula.
“We have students who want this option,” said board member Jerry Robicheau. “If it’s not available through us, they’re going to go somewhere else to get that online programming.”
On the flip side, it’s possible that Faribault could gain enrollment and state funding with just a small additional expense by producing a high-quality online learning platform that is well marketed and draws in interested students from outside of the district.
Board member Linda Moore again expressed concern about the potential presence of political bias and “indoctrination” in Imagine Learning coursework. She specifically cited the concerns of local resident Mary Hackett, who spoke to the board in March.
“I need to remind anyone that indoctrination comes in very subtly,” Moore said. “It may have only infiltrated a few classes, but I know it’s infiltrated at least one.”
Moore has alleged that Imagine Learning is aligned with critical race theory precepts due to its affiliation with the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning. CASEL seeks to include Social and Emotional Learning as part of all students’ education.
While Imagine Learning’s individual courses are customizable and Faribault teachers would design coursework, Moore still called for the district to develop an online program fully independent of Imagine Learning.
Board Member Richard Olson supported Moore’s motion. He repeatedly expressed concern throughout the meeting over shortcomings he said have dogged the online academy since its launch, including lack of marketing and insufficient cost control measures.
A majority of the board was eager to support the effort to build a robust online learning program for students as quickly as possible.
Board Member Lynda Boudreau said she was not interested in taking any vote that could jeopardize the program.
“Some students prefer to work on their programs from home. I think that’s the trend and I am very supportive of that,” she said. “I’m very thankful that we have this option.”
Board Chair Chad Wolff said he believes moving ahead with an independent online academy is clearly the best option for the district.
“I’m glad we’re not at the mercy of either the consortium or any one individual school district,” Wolff said. “I absolutely think that in the world of mobility that our students and our families live in, this is a new norm.”