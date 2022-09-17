IanEhlers1.jpg

Faribault senior quarterback Ian Ehlers passes in the first quarter against Stewartville Friday at Bruce Smith Field. The Falcons weren't able to keep up with a top ranked Stewartville team. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Faribault quarterback Ian Ehlers takes a hit in the first quarter. He was later knocked out of the game on a roughing the passer call. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Faribault Falcons fell to 1-2 in division play Saturday night after a 48-0 loss at home to Class AAAA No. 3 ranked Stewartville.

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

